Mississippi Free Press Awards Tally: 69 Honors for Work Since March 2020

The Mississippi Free Press awards board keeps swelling! As of June 28, 2023, our team is up to 67 national and U.S. regional awards and finalist nods since we launched in late March 2020. Here they are with links to the work (see winners’ bios here). We will update this page from the top as more honors come in.

2023 Society for Professional Journalists Diamond Awards

1st Place, Robert S. McCord Freedom of Information Award: Nick Judin and Donna Ladd

Fighting for Public Access to the Mississippi Legislature

“The Mississippi Free Press’ coverage of and challenge to this artful and dangerous removal of the public business from the public eye is nothing less than inspiring. This is something that state government reporters and other journalists nationwide should be watching. It’s particularly important in this time when one party dominates so many state legislatures, and we know knowledge on how to retain power is being traded around the nation. The Mississippi Free Press could have just gone on getting some stories as best it could. But instead it fought a battle that needed to be fought.”

1st Place, Garrick Feldman Community Journalism Award: Nick Judin

Unsafe Conditions in Mississippi Delta Housing

Judges: “Judin’s work is the kind of incisive and insightful reporting one hopes for from local reporting. I was deeply impressed by Nick’s empathetic writing and aggressiveness in chasing the story. … There’s a good chance that his writing has made positive changes in the lives of the renters he covered, and making such a positive impact is a rare but vital role for local journalism to play.”

1st Place, Profiles: Aliyah Veal

“One Mother’s Solutions For Gun Violence”

Judges: “A sensitive and in-depth profile of a mother who organized assistance for others across the nation whose loved ones were victims of senseless shootings.”

1st Place, Special Section (Microsite): Aliyah Veal, DeAnna Tisdale Johnson, Acacia Clark, Kristin Brenemen, Donna Ladd Hinds County/Public Safety Focus of “(In)Equity and Resilience: Black Women, Systemic Barriers and COVID-19”

JUDGES: This is a remarkably strong entry full of both tragedy and inspiration. Every article is strong … (including) Aliyah Veal’s three articles on the unfathomable homicide rate in Jackson, with dramatic, depressing articles of dilapidated housing; on the inspirational former inmate who set up a foundation to provide housing and other support for women transitioning from prison; and her rich profile of Not Another Child founder Oresa Napper-Williams. Finally, powerful, moving work by Deanna Tisdale Johnson depicting the tragic death of Oren D’Lonte Anderson and his life that ended in violence, a life filled with love and trouble. Overall, this is such impressive journalism about people, events, and communities that are too often ignored by the mainstream media. Congratulations to all reporters, editors, researchers, and photographers who produced such important work! The deep look at poverty, crime, and housing problems in Hinds County stood head and shoulders above the other entries in the depth and breadth of its reporting along with its powerful visual presentation. It was all the more impressive in having been reported and written by young journalists.

1st Place, Arts & Entertainment Reporting: Aliyah Veal

‘As The South Goes, America Goes’: New MMA Works Trace, Interpret ‘Great Migration’

Judges: “Veal’s article covers both the beauty of the art and the cultural importance with great, clear writing, and by picking just enough direct quotes to let the people she covers say the important things that move the story forward.”

1st Place, Features: Grace Marion

“Where The Funding Ends: Long-Neglected Batesville Park At Center Of Race Division”

Judges: “This writer makes the reader care about the issues surrounding Patton Lane Park by digging into the subject from multiple angles. The story succeeds by including historical context, diverse sources, local government meetings and beautiful images that support the story. … [O]verall a feature with real purpose. “

1st Place, Education Reporting: Ashton Pittman

“Sharing LGBTQ Identity A Fireable Offense, Mississippi High School Warned Teacher”

“Compelling and well-executed. The article is to the point and clearly showcases the issues present within the news piece.”

1st Place, Environment Reporting: Kayode Crown

Jackson Water Crisis and Quality

Judges: “The series provides a comprehensive look at Jackson’s devastating water crisis.”

1st Place, Sports Writing: Torsheta Jackson

“Legacy of the Black Cowboy in Tunica”

Judges: “Excellent writing in a story that takes the reader into a movement that would otherwise be hard to know about while also uncovering history otherwise hidden. Covers history and current events succinctly in a way that frames the story historically, which can be hard to do with a word limit.”

1st Place, Business Reporting: Kayode Crown

Business, Equity and Ethics in Mississippi

Judges: “Writer Kayode Crown provides a regular supply of well-written, well-sourced, well-documented and well-illustrated work to put a spotlight on issues important to Mississippi and surrounding states.”

Finalist, Charlotte Tillar Schexnayder Public Service Award: Ashton Pittman, Liam Pittman, Donna Ladd

Mississippi Trusted Elections Project, commentary and impact

Finalist, Diamond Journalist of the Year: Nick Judin

Finalist, Outstanding New Journalist: Aliyah Veal

Finalist, Enterprise/Indepth Reporting: Ashton Pittman

“Christian Dominionist War on Abortion” (Series)

Finalist, Investigative Reporting: Nick Judin

Unsafe Conditions in Mississippi Delta Housing



Finalist, Health Reporting: Nick Judin

Health and Equity in Mississippi

Finalist, Photo Spread/Essay: Lukas Flippo

“Latinx LGTBQ Mississippians Hold ‘Queerceanera’”

1st place, Best News-Based Twitter Thread Award

New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute awarded Ashton Pittman the Best News-Based Twitter Thread Award for his 2022 thread supporting his and Liam Pittman’s extensive timeline of Brett Farve’s connections to the Mississippi TANF/welfare scandal, particularly the USM volleyball stadium.

Judges wrote: “When Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brett Favre was implicated in the largest public fraud case in Mississippi history, Ashton Pittman of the Mississippi Free Press traced the path of over $5 million of the more than $100 million misused funds in a Twitter thread. Multimedia elements included texts between Favre, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, and other state officials as they negotiated the use of welfare funds to build a volleyball facility at Favre’s alma mater, where his daughter played volleyball. By mastering the medium of Twitter threads, Pittman unpacked a complex state story with a compelling angle of public interest that elevated his reporting to a national audience.”

(Editor’s note: The Mississippi Free Press does not endorse any conclusions of guilt that may be implied in the judges’ language or in reporting and statements by other publications that Bryant and/or Farve “negotiated the use of welfare funds” to build the volleyball court. We have not reached that conclusion in our or from other outlets’ reporting of communication trails. Neither man has been charged with a crime.)

The Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College has chosen the Mississippi Free Press as a 2023 recipient of the Izzy Award for outstanding achievement in independent media for exposing corruption and giving voice to marginalized communities. The Izzy is named for dissident journalist I.F. Stone, known for questioning McCarthyism, the Vietnam War, racial injustice, and government deceit. The Izzy Awards was formally presented at a virtual ceremony on April 27.

2023 Women for Progress Awards

Mississippi’s Women for Progress organization recognized Publisher & CRO Kimberly Griffin and Editor & CEO Donna Ladd at their annual Women in Media awards luncheon “celebrating women changing the dialogue in Mississippi.”

Editor & Publisher Magazine has named MFP News Editor Ashton Pittman to their 25 Under 35 Class of 2023.

2023 Distinguished Leading Business Women

Top 10 Finalist: The Mississippi Business Journal has named MFP Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer Kimberly Griffin as one of the 50 Distinguished Leading Business Women in Mississippi . At the MBJ’s annual event honoring these women, Kimberly received the additional honor of being named a top 10 finalist to the 2023 Business Woman of the Year.

1st Place, Community Engagement Award

“(In)Equity and Resilience: Black Women, Systemic Barriers and COVID-19 Project”

Team: Azia Wiggins, Torsheta Jackson, Aliyah Veal, DeAnna Tisdale Johnson, Kristin Brenemen, Robin Martéa, Acacia Clark, Kimberly Griffin, Donna Ladd

Judges: “I’m very impressed with this project, how it was created, the focus and the potential impact. With a thorough and organized approach, the Mississippi Free Press has been able to build trust with the community and then offer a platform for them to share the specific challenges they face every day.”

Finalist, Public Service Award

“Ridgeland Mayor Demands LGBTQ+ Book Purge, Threatens Library Funding” (series)

Nick Judin

Finalist, Revenue Campaign of the Year

“Solutions for Mississippi” spring fundraising campaign

Team: Kimberly Griffin, Cristen Hemmins, Donna Ladd

Winner, Emerging Nonprofit Leader of the Year: Kimberly Griffin

Judge comments: “Developing a nonprofit newsroom, especially in a state with such diverse audiences, can be incredibly challenging, but Kimberly’s leadership has helped this startup become a national leader in nonprofit newsrooms.”

Finalist, Nonprofit Newcomer of the Year: Azia Wiggins

Winner, Diamond Journalist of the Year: Kayode Crown

(See Kayode’s reporting archive here.)

Judges: “Kayode produces meticulously researched and reported work with a narrative flow that keeps the reader hooked. He gravitates to meaty and meaningful stories—a broken jail and a broken justice system, lead poisoning, people detained for months without representation. He appears dedicated to shining the light in places that may otherwise not receive any.

Winner, Charlotte Tillar Schexnayder Public Service Award: Nick Judin – What the Jackson Water Crisis Revealed”

Judges: “Nick Judin stands out for his relentless coverage, which not only included hard news and legislative reporting but also beautifully researched and written human-centered stories. While many factors led to action for the citizens of the City of Jackson, I can’t help but believe Nick’s dogged commitment to the issue and to a community that has long felt forgotten contributed to that progress.”

Winner, Robert S. McCord FOI Award: Christian Middleton, Grace Marion

“Drug Unit Travails Hidden from Public View” (Full series here, here and here.)

Judges: “Excellent use of both public records and old-fashioned watchdog reporting to uncover a disturbing issue that might otherwise have gone unnoticed. This is a perfect example of why access to public records is important to a democracy, and a perfect example of why journalists need to report from public records. Fantastic work!”

Winner, Special Section

Team: DeAnna Tisdale Johnson, Azia Wiggins, Torsheta Jackson, Aliyah Veal, Kimberly Griffin, Kristin Brenemen, Donna Ladd

“Black Women, Systemic Barriers and COVID-19 Project”

Judges: An outstanding project by a team of journalists using superior written and visual journalism to trace historic roots of a public health phenomenon, educate on the consequences of systemic inequities, and illuminate solutions, all in an engaging digital package. Exceptional work.

Winner, Pandemic Reporting–Print/Online: Ashton Pittman

“Delta Dangers to Mississippi, and U.S., Children”

Judges: “Comprehensive look at the pandemic and children. Well researched and reported.”

Winner, Environmental Reporting: Kayode Crown

“Lead Contamination of Black Jackson Children” (+solutions followup)

Judges: “A lot going on in this story. The news hook of an outside attorney suing on behalf of hundreds of local kids leads the story, but then there is this killer quote buried down low: ‘And so, in Flint, even if everybody drank as much water as they could, they were only drinking bad water for 14 or 15 months,’ the attorney added. ‘In Jackson, they’ve been drinking bad water, in some instances, for their whole lives.” Good reporting trying to put all the pieces of this tragedy together under one headline.'”

Winner, Commentary: Leo Carney

“Racism and Police Violence in Today’s Mississippi”

Judges: “These columns are moral without being sentimental, packed with reporting and history to back up pointed commentary speaking truth to power and to fellow citizens.”

Winner, Sports Writing: Roger Amos

“Stickball World Series Back After COVID Halt”

Judges: “Excellent piece on cultural heritage, exposing the rich pride and traditions carried out by Native Americans in Mississippi. Also enjoyed the use of multimedia video.”

Finalist, Garrick Feldman Community Journalism Award: Torsheta Jackson, Donna Ladd, Kristin Brenemen

“Black Women, Covid-19 and Education in Noxubee County”

Judges: “The strength of Torsheta and Donna’s BWC Project is in its approach. They returned to the roots of community journalism—listening to the people and honoring their experience. The stories dug into the community’s past, unapologetically unearthing and naming the systemic racism that still plagues Black women in Noxubee County today. But possibly the best contribution of this work—they know there’s more reporting to do, and they aim to continue to do it.”