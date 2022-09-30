Mississippi Welfare Scandal Timeline: Brett Favre and the Volleyball Stadium

“Sorry to bother you but Friday I picked up Deion Sanders and his son who is going to be a junior in high school and plays QB,” Brett Fave says in a text to Gov. Phil Bryant, according to the governor’s later court filings. He says that Sanders’ son “has at least 30 offers thus far including us” but that there are “many hurdles to jump” through.

“As I suspected Deion’s son asked where the indoor facility was and I said we don’t have one but are hoping to break ground in less than two years,” Favre writes. “Now that will not happen without your help/commitment!!! I know we have the Vball to complete first and I’m asking a lot with that and I believe 100% that if you can get this done Nancy will reach and help many and in the recruiting war will give USM instant credibility and become relevant again.”

The governor again warns Favre that the funds Nancy New controls have legal limits. “Nancy has some limited control over Federal Funds in the form of Grants for Children and adults in the Low Income Community,” Bryant writes. “Use of these funds are tightly controlled. Any improper use could result in violation of Federal Law. Auditors are currently reviewing the use of these funds by Families First. As soon as the Audit is complete, we will know if the project at USM is a proper expenditure.” He explains that neither he nor New “can make this decision” and that use of the funds requires approval from DHS and the state auditor.

Without that approval any expenditure could be illegal and Nancy and USM could be made to repay the Federal Government any and all funds spent. That’s why we are waiting till it is approved.”