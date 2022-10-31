Mississippi Free Press Awards Tally: 43 Honors for Work Since March 2020

The Mississippi Free Press awards board keeps swelling! As of Oct. 31, 2022, our team is up to 43 national and U.S. regional awards and finalist nods since we launched in late March 2020. Here they are with links to the work. We will update this page from the top as more honors come in.

1st Place, Community Engagement Award

“(In)Equity and Resilience: Black Women, Systemic Barriers and COVID-19 Project”

Team: Azia Wiggins, Torsheta Jackson, Aliyah Veal, DeAnna Tisdale Johnson, Kristin Brenemen, Robin Martéa, Acacia Clark, Kimberly Griffin, Donna Ladd

Judge comments: “I’m very impressed with this project, how it was created, the focus and the potential impact. With a thorough and organized approach, the Mississippi Free Press has been able to build trust with the community and then offer a platform for them to share the specific challenges they face every day.”

Finalist, Public Service Award

“Ridgeland Mayor Demands LGBTQ+ Book Purge, Threatens Library Funding” (series)

Nick Judin

Finalist, Revenue Campaign of the Year

“Solutions for Mississippi” spring fundraising campaign

Team: Kimberly Griffin, Cristen Hemmins, Donna Ladd

Winner, Emerging Nonprofit Leader of the Year: Kimberly Griffin

Judge comments: “Developing a nonprofit newsroom, especially in a state with such diverse audiences, can be incredibly challenging, but Kimberly’s leadership has helped this startup become a national leader in nonprofit newsrooms.”

Finalist, Nonprofit Newcomer of the Year: Azia Wiggins

Winner, Diamond Journalist of the Year: Kayode Crown

(See Kayode’s reporting archive here.)

Judge Comment: “Kayode produces meticulously researched and reported work with a narrative flow that keeps the reader hooked. He gravitates to meaty and meaningful stories—a broken jail and a broken justice system, lead poisoning, people detained for months without representation. He appears dedicated to shining the light in places that may otherwise not receive any.

Winner, Robert S. McCord FOI Award: Christian Middleton, Grace Marion

“Drug Unit Travails Hidden from Public View” (Full series here, here and here.)

Judge Comment: “Excellent use of both public records and old-fashioned watchdog reporting to uncover a disturbing issue that might otherwise have gone unnoticed. This is a perfect example of why access to public records is important to a democracy, and a perfect example of why journalists need to report from public records. Fantastic work!”

Winner, Special Section

Team: DeAnna Tisdale Johnson, Azia Wiggins, Torsheta Jackson, Aliyah Veal, Kimberly Griffin, Kristin Brenemen, Donna Ladd

“Black Women, Systemic Barriers and COVID-19 Project”

Judge Comment: An outstanding project by a team of journalists using superior written and visual journalism to trace historic roots of a public health phenomenon, educate on the consequences of systemic inequities, and illuminate solutions, all in an engaging digital package. Exceptional work.

Winner, Pandemic Reporting–Print/Online: Ashton Pittman

“Delta Dangers to Mississippi, and U.S., Children”

Judge Comment: “Comprehensive look at the pandemic and children. Well researched and reported.”

Winner, Environmental Reporting: Kayode Crown

“Lead Contamination of Black Jackson Children” (+solutions followup)

Judge Comment: “A lot going on in this story. The news hook of an outside attorney suing on behalf of hundreds of local kids leads the story, but then there is this killer quote buried down low: ‘And so, in Flint, even if everybody drank as much water as they could, they were only drinking bad water for 14 or 15 months,’ the attorney added. ‘In Jackson, they’ve been drinking bad water, in some instances, for their whole lives.” Good reporting trying to put all the pieces of this tragedy together under one headline.'”

Winner, Commentary: Leo Carney

“Racism and Police Violence in Today’s Mississippi”

Judge Comment: “These columns are moral without being sentimental, packed with reporting and history to back up pointed commentary speaking truth to power and to fellow citizens.”

Winner, Sports Writing: Roger Amos

“Stickball World Series Back After COVID Halt”

Judge Comment: “Excellent piece on cultural heritage, exposing the rich pride and traditions carried out by Native Americans in Mississippi. Also enjoyed the use of multimedia video.”

Finalist, Garrick Feldman Community Journalism Award: Torsheta Jackson, Donna Ladd, Kristin Brenemen

“Black Women, Covid-19 and Education in Noxubee County”

Judge Comment: “The strength of Torsheta and Donna’s BWC Project is in its approach. They returned to the roots of community journalism—listening to the people and honoring their experience. The stories dug into the community’s past, unapologetically unearthing and naming the systemic racism that still plagues Black women in Noxubee County today. But possibly the best contribution of this work—they know there’s more reporting to do, and they aim to continue to do it.”