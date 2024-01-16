Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020Pauper’s Field BurialsState Legislature • Voting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Medicaid Expansion Worth Considering, New Mississippi House Chairman Says

Mississippi state Rep. Sam Creekmore in the state Capitol
Mississippi House Rep. Sam Creekmore, R-New Albany, agrees with House Speaker Jason White that Mississippi should consider expanding Medicaid to people working in lower-income jobs that don't provide health insurance. He is seen here speaking on the House floor on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, after White named him the new chairman of the House Public Health and Human Service Committee. AP Photo/Emily Wagster Pettus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Medicaid expansion is worth considering, says Rep. Sam Creekmore, the new chairman of the Mississippi House Public Health and Human Services Committee. The new House speaker, Jason White, also wants to consider the policy and announced the leadership team for his four-year term on Friday, Jan. 12.

Creekmore, a Republican from New Albany whose father is a physician, told The Associated Press that he has been willing for years to consider Medicaid expansion as a way to bring more federal money to Mississippi. The state has long been one of the poorest in the nation.

“I’m close to our hospital administrators in New Albany, in Tupelo,” Creekmore said Friday. “I see the struggles they go through. So I’m hoping to put it all on the table.”

White appointed Republican Rep. Missy McGee of Hattiesburg as the new chairwoman of the House Medicaid Committee, also giving her a role in considering broader coverage by the program. She was one of the leaders last year in changing a state law to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from two months to a full year.

Missy McGee in a spotted top seen peaking at a mic
Rep. Missy McGee, R-Hattiesburg, is the new chairwoman of the Mississippi House Medicaid Committee. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Medicaid is health insurance for low-income people, and it’s funded by state and federal money. Under the 2010 health care overhaul signed by then-President Barack Obama, states have the option to expand Medicaid coverage to people working in jobs that provide modest wages but no private health insurance.

Mississippi is one of 10 states—nine with Republican governors and one with a Republican-controlled legislature—that have not taken the expansion option. Debate over the issue has stalled in Mississippi because of opposition from Republican leaders, including Gov. Tate Reeves, who refers to Medicaid as “welfare,” and former House Speaker Philip Gunn, who did not seek reelection last year.

The House chose White as the new speaker on Jan. 2. With some Mississippi hospitals struggling to remain open, White says he wants legislators to consider Medicaid expansion as a way to bring up to $1 billion of federal money to the state each year.

McGee replaces Republican Joey Hood of Ackerman as leader of the Medicaid Committee, and Creekmore replaces Republican Sam Mims of McComb as leader of Public Health. As part of Gunn’s leadership team, they never pushed Medicaid expansion.

Jason White speaks from the podium at the Mississippi Capitol.
Mississippi House Speaker Jason White has expressed openness to considering Medicaid expansion as an option for addressing Mississippi’s ongoing health-care crisis. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

White is keeping the same leaders of the committees that handle money—Republican John Read of Gautier as chairman of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee and Republican Trey Lamar of Senatobia as chairman of Ways and Means, which considers taxes and borrowing.

He chose Hood as the new chairman of Judiciary A and Republican Kevin Horan of Grenada as the new chairman of Judiciary B, the committees that consider bills that affect criminal and civil cases.

White also named Republican Rob Roberson of Starkville as the new chairman of Education and Republican Donnie Scoggin of Ellisville as the new chairman of Universities and Colleges.

Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press

Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press

Emily Wagster Pettus is a Mississippi statehouse and political reporter at The Associated Press.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.