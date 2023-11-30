Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 2023 ElectionsVoting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism

Mississippi House GOP Selects Jason White For Speaker; Nominee Open to Medicaid Expansion

Jason White speaks from the podium at the Mississippi Capitol.
During a meeting at the Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss., on Nov. 29, 2023, the Mississippi House Republican Caucus unanimously nominated Rep. Jason White to serve as the new speaker of the House in the 2024 legislative session. Unlike outgoing House Speaker Philip Gunn, White has expressed openness to considering Medicaid expansion as an option for addressing Mississippi’s ongoing health-care crisis. White is seen here as he called on lawmakers to introduce a bill to change the state flag on June 27, 2020. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi House Republicans have nominated Rep. Jason White, R-West, to serve as the new House speaker in the 2024 legislative session. He has expressed an openness to considering Medicaid expansion—a policy outgoing Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn has long opposed.

In a statement after the Mississippi House Republican Caucus nominated him during a meeting at the Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss., on Thursday, White said he was “humbled to be unanimously selected as the Republican nominee for Speaker of the House.”

“Mississippi has made tremendous strides over the previous 12 years of conservative Republican leadership and has greatly prospered under Speaker Philip Gunn,” he said. “I appreciate the trust my fellow Republicans have now placed in me as the nominee for Speaker. I am energized going into the 2024 Legislative Session, and I look forward to addressing the challenges and opportunities facing our state with conservative policies and principles.”

 

White, 50, first won his seat for Mississippi House District 48 while running as a Democrat in 2011; he switched to the Republican Party the next year as it became the chamber’s majority party for the first time in over a century. His district includes parts of Attala, Carroll, Holmes and Leake counties. Since 2020, he has served as the speaker pro tempore, presiding over the House in Gunn’s absence and serving as adviser to the speaker.

‘We’ve Just Said No’

Over the past decade, Gunn has steadfastly declined to support a vote on accepting $1 billion in federal funds annually to expand Medicaid—which could make health-care coverage available to between 100,000 and 300,000 uninsured working Mississippians. 

Critics have pointed to the state’s failure to expand Medicaid as a contributing factor to Mississippi’s ongoing hospital crisis. Gov. Tate Reeves, who led the Senate as lieutenant governor before becoming governor in 2020, has also long opposed the policy.

But the current Republican lieutenant governor, Delbert Hosemann, has expressed openness to Medicaid expansion for years. So has White.

“I think we as Republicans have probably earned a little bit of the bad rap we get on health care in Mississippi,” the speaker designate told Mississippi Today in September. “Part of that is that we haven’t had a full-blown airing or discussion of Medicaid expansion. We’ve just said, ‘No.’ Now, I’m not out here on the curb pushing Medicaid expansion, but we are going to have full discussions on that and on all facets of health care in Mississippi. … Right or wrong, we have been wearing the yoke of, ‘Y’all haven’t even considered this or dug down into the numbers.’ And that’s true.”

a close up photo of house speaker philip gunn's face
Outgoing Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn has long opposed expanding Medicaid. “We need to look for ways to keep people off, not put them on,” he told the Associated Press on March 9, 2022. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

The speaker of the House, who has the power to appoint members to committees that decide which bills advance to a vote before the full house, has significant power over the chamber’s legislative decision-making.

In 2020, White called on Republican lawmakers to support a successful effort to retire the old 1894 state flag, which featured an emblem of the Confederacy in its upper left-hand corner. For decades, Black leaders and activists had pushed to change the state flag—including those who protested outside the governor’s mansion in the summer of 2020. Gunn endorsed changing the flag in 2015.

“I know there are many good people who … believe that this flag is a symbol of our Southern pride and heritage,” White said during a floor speech on June 27, 2020. “But for most people throughout our nation and the world, they see that flag and think that it stands for hatred and oppression.”

Barton Nominated For Speaker Pro Tem

During Wednesday’s meeting at the golf club in Madison, the House Republican Caucus also voted to nominate House Rep. Manly Barton, R-Moss Point, as the new speaker pro tempore. The lawmaker, who has served in the House since 2012, previously served as a Jackson County supervisor.

Official portrait of Rep. Manly Barton
The Mississippi House Republican Caucus nominated Rep. Manly Barton, R-Moss Point, to serve as the new speaker pro tempore in the 2024 legislative session during a meeting on Nov. 29, 2023. Photo courtesy Mississippi Legislature

White and Barton will not formally assume their new roles until the full House confirms their nominations when the Legislature begins a new session in January. Confirmation for the two is likely, however, because the GOP holds a supermajority in the House.

Following the Nov. 7 state elections, Mississippi House Republicans grew their majority by two for a total of 79 out of 122 seats. Democrats will hold 41 seats when the new session begins and two reelected independents will also sit in the chamber.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Sponsor Message
Aladdin 2023 Annual Holiday Gift Card Sale

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.