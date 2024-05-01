Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
FOCUS: Medicaid ExpansionPauper's Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Anti-Trans Bills Restricting Bathroom Use, Defining Sex Die in Mississippi Legislature

A blonde woman in a suit speaks while gesturing to a print out with a pen in hand
Rep. Dana McLean, R-Columbus, introduced the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” which would have curtailed the ability of transgender people to get legal recognition for their gender identities by enshrining a binary definition of sex as defined at birth into state law. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Efforts to curtail the rights of transgender Mississippians died this week alongside two bills, including one that would have banned trans people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identities and one that would have enshrined a binary definition of gender in state law.

The demise of the two bills came as House and Senate lawmakers failed to agree on compromise versions of each by an April 29 deadline on Monday. With the legislative session winding down this week, lawmakers have been focused on other issues, like approving a new school funding formula, expanding Medicaid and state budget bills.

The bathroom bill, known as the “SAFER Act,” would have also restricted trans people’s use of public student housing and locker rooms. Its author, Sen. Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, told Magnolia Tribune on Tuesday that he was “not sure why the House didn’t sign the conference report,” referring to the compromise bill.

A man in a grey suit and glasses speaks at a podium, waving one hand as he speaks
Mississippi Sen. Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, introduced the SAFER Act, which would have restricted transgender people’s use of public bathrooms, public locker rooms and public university dormitories. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

A majority in the House previously voted for the bill. “We’re going to make sure boys go to boys’ bathrooms, girls go to girls’ bathrooms,” the Associated Press reported Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, saying on April 10.

Rep. Dana McLean, R-Columbus, introduced the other anti-trans bill, known as the “Women’s Bill of Rights.” It would have codified sex as being defined at birth, narrowing pathways for trans people to have their gender legally recognized, and said that “there are only two sexes, and every individual is either male or female.” For years, anti-trans organizations nationwide have promoted bills to the state legislature designed to curtail trans rights under the guise of protecting women’s rights.

The efforts to pass anti-trans legislation this year has drawn sharp rebukes from some Democrats in the Legislature, the Associated Press reported in April.

“They used to run on race, colors, and all of that,” Rep. Willie Bailey, D-Greenville, said on April 10. “Then they started running against people on abortion. Now they’ve got to have an issue on transgender—it’s just silly.”

A woman holding a mic asks a a question in a capitol debate
“It reminded me of what my ancestors had to deal with at a time when they couldn’t go in the bathroom, either, and they wouldn’t dare stick their toe in a pool,” Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson, said while speaking out against restricting bathroom use for transgender Mississippians on April 10, 2024. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

“It reminded me of what my ancestors had to deal with at a time when they couldn’t go in the bathroom, either, and they wouldn’t dare stick their toe in a pool,” she said on April 10.

Another anti-trans bill that would have required teachers to out trans students to their parents died without a vote in March.

Other anti-trans bills have succeeded in Mississippi in recent years. In 2021, the Legislature passed and Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill into law banning transgender K-12 and college students from playing on sports teams that match their gender identities. In 2023, the governor signed the “REAP Act” into law, banning standard gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected].
All Posts

