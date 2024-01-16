Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Ice, Cold to Mississippi

Many schools, businesses and government offices are closed today after severe winter weather left parts of the state blanketed in snow and other parts covered in ice starting on Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The Mississippi Emergency Management said in a news update yesterday that at least one person had died in a “weather-related death … reported to MEMA due to a vehicle accident by the Humphreys County Emergency Management Office.”

“MEMA encourages people to stay off of the roads if possible and only travel in areas affected by winter weather if necessary,” the agency’s update said. In some areas, car crashes have blocked traffic and closed roads.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said this morning that “there is ice reported in a whopping 69 counties.” Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing throughout the day across the state, dropping into the teens and single digits overnight. Forecasts say the temperature in Oxford, Miss., in northern Mississippi could reach near zero tonight.

It ain’t over yet! 🧊🧊 At 7:30 a.m. Jan. 16, 75 counties have reported ice on roads and bridges. Conditions may not improve much over the next few hours either. Please only travel if it’s an emergency, and see the MDOT Traffic app or https://t.co/YpM4Q4ZeUz for updates! #mswx pic.twitter.com/0PjDok9jC5 — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) January 16, 2024

During a press conference this morning, Gov. Tate Reeves said much of the state will not see temperatures above freezing again until Wednesday afternoon. The governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storms on Saturday. During the morning press conference, which focused on plans to call a special legislative session for an “economic development” project, he also noted that there were 2,059 power outages in the state as of 9:56 a.m.

As of 11:15 a.m., Entergy was reporting 412 outages in Warren County, 268 outages in Madison County, 142 outages in Rankin County, 102 outages in Tunica County, 44 outages in Hinds County, 27 outages in Holmes County, 25 outages in Copiah County, 15 outages in Adams County, and a handful of outages each in DeSoto, Franklin, Lincoln, Simpson, Smith, Washington and Webster counties.

While MEMA is urging Mississippians not to drive on the “treacherous” roads if possible, the agency provided the following tips:

Slow down

Do not use cruise control

Avoid sudden movements

Check tire tread, tire pressure, brakes and windshield wipers before driving

Leave plenty of distance between your car and other vehicles

BE PATIENT!

The agency also used social media to encourage people who are driving in the freezing weather to pack extra blankets, snacks, water, phone chargers, jumper cables, emergency reflectors and first-aid kit before driving.

MEMA is providing a list of shelters and safe rooms that counties across the state have reported to it. Find the list at this link.