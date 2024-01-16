Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020Pauper’s Field BurialsState Legislature • Voting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Ice, Cold to Mississippi

An Emergency vehicle drives slowly down a snowy highway, cars visibly off on the side
Freezing winter weather brought snow to North Mississippi and covered the rest of the state in ice between Jan. 15, 2024, and Jan. 16, 2024. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned people on Jan. 15, 2024, “to stay off the roads if possible and (to) only travel in areas affected by winter weather if necessary.” Photo courtesy Lafayette County EMA

Many schools, businesses and government offices are closed today after severe winter weather left parts of the state blanketed in snow and other parts covered in ice starting on Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The Mississippi Emergency Management said in a news update yesterday that at least one person had died in a “weather-related death … reported to MEMA due to a vehicle accident by the Humphreys County Emergency Management Office.”

“MEMA encourages people to stay off of the roads if possible and only travel in areas affected by winter weather if necessary,” the agency’s update said. In some areas, car crashes have blocked traffic and closed roads.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said this morning that “there is ice reported in a whopping 69 counties.” Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing throughout the day across the state, dropping into the teens and single digits overnight. Forecasts say the temperature in Oxford, Miss., in northern Mississippi could reach near zero tonight.

During a press conference this morning, Gov. Tate Reeves said much of the state will not see temperatures above freezing again until Wednesday afternoon. The governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the winter storms on Saturday. During the morning press conference, which focused on plans to call a special legislative session for an “economic development” project, he also noted that there were 2,059 power outages in the state as of 9:56 a.m.

As of 11:15 a.m., Entergy was reporting 412 outages in Warren County, 268 outages in Madison County, 142 outages in Rankin County, 102 outages in Tunica County, 44 outages in Hinds County, 27 outages in Holmes County, 25 outages in Copiah County, 15 outages in Adams County, and a handful of outages each in DeSoto, Franklin, Lincoln, Simpson, Smith, Washington and Webster counties.

While MEMA is urging Mississippians not to drive on the “treacherous” roads if possible, the agency provided the following tips:

  • Slow down
  • Do not use cruise control
  • Avoid sudden movements
  • Check tire tread, tire pressure, brakes and windshield wipers before driving
  • Leave plenty of distance between your car and other vehicles
  • BE PATIENT!

The agency also used social media to encourage people who are driving in the freezing weather to pack extra blankets, snacks, water, phone chargers, jumper cables, emergency reflectors and first-aid kit before driving.

MEMA is providing a list of shelters and safe rooms that counties across the state have reported to it. Find the list at this link.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.