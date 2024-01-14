Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Governor Declares Winter Weather State of Emergency for Mississippi

a photo of Mississippi governor state reeves speaking at a podium in front of a state seal
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a winter weather state of emergency on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency declaration Sunday afternoon “in anticipation of winter weather expected to impact the state starting Sunday, January 14, 2024,” his office announced.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that freezing rain, sleet and snow could affect much of the state over the upcoming week with “dangerous cold,” the governor’s press release said.

“The state of Mississippi is proactively taking steps to prepare for freezing temperatures and severe winter weather,” Reeves said in a statement. “By declaring this State of Emergency, we can mobilize state assets, and better support response and recovery efforts. All Mississippians in the impacted areas are encouraged to take precautions over the next few days. Prepare your homes now for below-freezing temperatures, bring pets inside, and check in with your loved ones who are most susceptible during this frigid weather.”

The announcement notes that a state of emergency declaration “allows the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to move assets throughout the state to support local governments in preparation for, response to, and recovery from the impending weather.”

For guidelines to help prepare your home for dangerous winter weather, visit MEMA’s website at this link.

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected].
