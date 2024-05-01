Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: Medicaid ExpansionPauper’s Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

‘A Beacon of Hope’: Mississippi Free Press Wins Robert G. McGruder Award for Diversity Leadership in First Poynter Prizes 

The Mississippi Free Press was honored in April 2024 with the inaugural Robert G. McGruder Award for Diversity Leadership prize.

The Mississippi Free Press is pleased to announce that it was honored in April with the inaugural Robert G. McGruder Award for Diversity Leadership prize. The Poynter Institute presented the award in an online announcement for the first Poynter Prizes. The Poynter Institute, based in St. Petersburg, Fla., is a global nonprofit that strengthens democracy by improving journalism’s relevance, ethical practice and value.

“There are so many nonprofit newsrooms that have launched and do not take into account diversity and how to build trust in communities that have felt ignored. The Mississippi Free Press built its newsroom with the community and its diversity in mind. They are a beacon of hope in our industry and a true example to follow for other news organizations,” The Poynter Institute said in its April 23, 2024, Poynter Prize announcement.

The Mississippi Free Press meets vital information needs across the state and bridges coverage gaps in urban, suburban and rural areas. Central to this commitment is ensuring that equity and inclusion are fundamental principles guiding both our content creation and the composition of our newsroom. The MFP cultivates a media environment and trains a diverse pipeline of team members that authentically represent our audience’s diverse viewpoints and life experiences by prioritizing these values. Our journalists and writers actively engage with Mississippians across 82 counties through initiatives like our solutions circles convened across the state, amplifying and learning from underrepresented Mississippians’ voices and perspectives.

“We’re so excited about winning this award,” Kimberly Griffin, co-founder and publisher, said. “We believe that a free and open press helps protect democracy, and core to that mission is media that reflect the communities they serve. We’ve intentionally created a newsroom that looks like Mississippi, which is why we’re Mississippi’s most inclusive newsroom. Over the next few months, we’ll add more team members from more communities around Mississippi.”

Griffin added that an inclusive newsroom and coverage helped grow their inclusive donor base. “Our coverage invites people to join our community at whatever level they are comfortable with,” she said.” “It’s not my job to decide if someone can or can’t give. That’s paternalistic. Our readers know if they can contribute $5 or $5,000. That’s how we’ve built an inclusive donor base that reflects the communities we serve and backs our journalism and newsroom.”

The collective backing of local and national readers and national philanthropic support promotes staff retention and helps combat Mississippi’s brain drain. The Mississippi Free Press has 17 employees, several active contractors, is advertising for two new positions and expects to add a new Mississippi-born reporter by summer. Illan Ireland, a Spanish-speaking Report for America corps member who’ll cover the environment, will join us this summer as well.

“Diversity and inclusion focusing on the historic and current reasons for inequities across Mississippi is part of the Free Press’ DNA, dating back to 2002 when we started the for-profit Jackson Free Press, electing to cover and distribute to all ZIP codes in the capital city, much of which was a news desert,” said Editor, CEO and co-founder Donna Ladd. “We rejected the stereotypical tendencies of Mississippi journalism to focus only on the negative in under-served communities and started building trust with journalism that didn’t shy away from problems and corruption, but also celebrates the joy and brilliance of the people of Mississippi.”

Ladd said the MFP is proud to be a trailblazer and a beacon, as Poynter put it. “We were focusing on ‘diversity’ and DEI before it was popular in U.S. media outlets. That doesn’t just mean surface diversity, which never lasts. It means seeking out, hiring and training people who understand our communities and can teach the entire newsroom what we don’t know. And it means reporting truth about our entire state that journalism has long shied away from or even covered up intentionally. That is the only way a newsroom can really serve all people and help facilitate long-term, substantive change and solutions.”

Individual donors can give to the 501(c)(3) Mississippi Free Press at mfp.ms/donate. Story tips go to tips@mississippifreepress.org. Media outlets or community organizations interested in observing or partnering in solutions circles can write solutions@mississippifreepress.org.

Kimberly Griffin

Kimberly Griffin

Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer Kimberly Griffin is the co-founder of the Mississippi Free Press. She has worked as the advertising director and then the associate publisher, also known as the vice president of business and revenue, of the Jackson Free Press for more than a decade. She is a graduate of Mississippi University for Women and the University of Southern Mississippi where she studied journalism and public relations. She is also a member of the Rho Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and president of the Capital Care Sunset Rotary Club. She is an auntie, a decent cook and an avid traveler. She’s not fond of small talk and wants every conversation to be important. Email Kimberly at [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.