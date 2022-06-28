Mississippi Republicans are choosing nominees for Congress in three runoffs today. Two incumbents, U.S. House Rep. Michael Guest of the 3rd Congressional District and U.S. House Rep. Steven Palazzo of the 4th Congressional District, will lose their seats in Congress if they do not succeed in today’s elections.

The candidates are as follows:

2nd Congressional District GOP Runoff

Incumbent is Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson

3rd Congressional District

Incumbent is Republican Rep. Michael Guest

4th Congressional District

Incumbent is Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo

U.S. House Rep. Trent Kelly, the Republican in the 1st There are no Democratic runoffs this year; 1st Congressional District Democratic nominee Dianne Black, 2nd Congressional District Democratic nominee Rep. Thompson and 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Johnny DuPree won outright in the June 7 primaries. In the 3rd Congressional District, Shuwaski Young became the nominee after no other Democrats filed to run. In the 4th Congressional District, the Libertarian Party selected Alden Johnson.

Voters are eligible to cast ballots in today’s GOP runoffs if they registered to vote by May 31 and did not vote in the June 7 Democratic primaries (in the 3rd Congressional District, there was no Democratic primary). Mississippi does not have party registration requirements. Voters who did not cast ballots in the June 7 Republican primaries can still vote in the runoff if they meet the other requirements. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When they arrive at the polls, voters must bring an acceptable form of photo identification, such as a driver’s license, state-issued photo ID, U.S. passport, government employee ID card, student ID from a state university or college, firearms license, tribal ID or a Mississippi Voter Identification Card. Information on how residents can obtain a free voter identification card from their local circuit clerk’s office is available here.

Secretary of State Michael Watson has urged voters to verify their vote registration is active by checking online at this link. More information on voting is available on the Secretary of State’s FAQ section and Voter Information Guide.

A Mississippi Free Press investigation found that local election officials in Mississippi have made at least 70 voting precinct changes since the 2020 election. We also have a list of all voting precinct locations statewide, but recommend that you contact your local circuit clerk or election commissioners to verify your polling place information.

You can read more of our 2022 elections coverage here.