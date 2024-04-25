Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Black Voters Matter Hosts Medicaid Expansion Talk In Jackson As Lawmakers Clash

Black Voters Matter and the American Cancer Society American Cancer Network hosted a health fair, documentary film showing and discussion on Medicaid expansion at St. Matthew M.B. Church in Jackson, Miss., on April 20, 2024. Dr. Robert Smith (left) and Kathy Sykes (right) are pictured holding Medicaid expansion signs. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad 

Days before six state lawmakers began negotiations for a Medicaid expansion bill, visitors to St. Matthews M.B. Church in Jackson, Miss., filled the pews to hear a message about voting and how politics affects their everyday lives.

Black Voters Matter and the American Cancer Society American Cancer Network partnered to host the event on April 20, which featured a health-resource fair and the showing of the health-equity focused documentary “In Dues Season.”

Self-advocacy and active participation in the political process was a main theme throughout the conversation.“We need to be working with our Legislatures. Call them up,” Black Voters Matter Mississippi State Coordinator Carol Blackmon said.

“We tend to talk among ourselves. We need to get the message to the people who are making these decisions. The squeaky wheel gets the oil, and if we don’t complain in the right places, we’re not going to get what it is we are trying to acquire.”

A woman holds a mic and speaks. Her top has African patterning and the words "I Matter, You Matter" along the collar
Carol Blackmon, a senior coordinator for Black Voters Matter of Mississippi said that those concerned about healthcare disparities in their communities should be active in the political process and reach out to their state lawmakers while speaking at St. Matthew M.B. Church in Jackson, Miss., on April 20, 2024. “We tend to talk among ourselves. We need to get the message to the people who are making these decisions,” she said. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

Former Mississippi House Rep. Kathy Sykes spoke briefly during the Black Voters Matter event, echoing Blackmon’s comments. She encouraged people to understand the power of their vote and their voice and told those in attendance to call the offices of the six Mississippi lawmakers discussing what could be a landmark Medicaid expansion bill.

“It doesn’t matter if you live in their district or not, they need to hear from you,” Sykes said. “We just need to get on the phone and call.”

Lawmakers Clash on Expansion Plans

Mississippi is one of 10 states that has not yet adopted Medicaid expansion, which the federal government has offered to fully fund since former President Barack Obama’s 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act took effect. Advocates for expanding Medicaid coverage argue that it would lead to a decrease in the number of uninsured Mississippians and relieve the financial burden on the state’s hospitals.

This legislative session, the Mississippi House and the Senate each proposed different bills that would expand Medicaid coverage. While the House plan would fully expand Medicaid and cover up to 200,000 people, the Senate plan would cover 80,000 or fewer and depend on the federal government approving strict work requirements.

Republican Mississippi House Speaker Jason White, R-West, and Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann each appointed three picks for a team of lawmakers to negotiate and reach a compromise on a proposal to expand Medicaid.

If the lawmakers reach an agreement, it would mean thousands of Mississippians in the “coverage gap” could have access to insurance for which they were not previously eligible.

A map showing the status of state action on the Medicaid expansion decision. Most of the US is dark blue, some states are orange.
Mississippi is one of the ten states that has yet to expand Medicaid coverage. Graphic courtesy of the Kaiser Family Foundation

The House conferees tasked with debating for a new bill include Reps. Missy McGee, R-Hattiesburg; Rep. Sam Creekmore, R-New Albany; and Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman. The Senate conferees are Sens. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven; Nicole Boyd, R-Jackson; and Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula.

The lawmakers had their first public negotiation session on April 23.

The Legislative Session ends on May 5 and the conference committee must finalize a conference report, meaning a compromise plan, within the coming days.

‘Zoom Straight to Expansion’

Sen. Blackwell, who is the Senate Medicaid Committee chairman, said during negotiations on Tuesday that he fears that if the two chambers cannot come to a agreement before the session ends, it will be harder to get Medicaid expansion passed next year. The House offered a compromise plan, but the Senate did not agree to it.

Blackwell suggested the lawmakers take a slower approach to expanding Medicaid that would be more restrictive and cover fewer people.

“In the House’s case, I think you guys want to jump in the sports car and zoom right to expansion—damn the roadblocks and let’s get there,” Blackwell said. “Those of us in the Senate want to take sort of a more slower approach to that.”

A conference room full of Mississippi Senators discussing
Mississippi Sen. Bradford Blackmon, D-Canton (foreground), listens as members of the the legislative Medicaid conference committee—including Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, and House Rep. Missy McGee, R-Hattiesburg—present competing versions of Medicaid expansion plans during a public joint House-Senate Medicaid meeting in the Mississippi Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis 

McGee, the House Medicaid Chairwoman, responded: “I don’t feel like we have been in a Ferrari very long. I think we have been waiting 10 years. … We don’t need to push this off any longer for our low-income yet hardworking Mississippians.”

Even if the two chambers reach an agreement and both pass a final Medicaid expansion bill, Gov. Tate Reeves would likely veto it. It requires a two-thirds votes of both chambers to overcome a gubernatorial veto.

“It is welfare expansion to those able-bodied adults that could work but choose not to,” the governor tweeted on March 27. “And so I will continue to do what I told the voters I would do – fight Obamacare Medicaid Expansion with every ounce of my being!”

Editor’s Note: Black Voters Matter previously provided funding for the Mississippi Free Press’ Trusted Elections Project. This does not affect our coverage decisions.

Shaunicy Muhammad

Shaunicy Muhammad

Capital City reporter Shaunicy Muhammad has an enduring interest in social-justice issues, class inequality, Africana studies and cultural storytelling. Her educational background includes a journalism degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. Her time as an undergraduate student culminated with the production of the senior research project “Black Unrest, Riots and How Newspapers Frame the Narrative of African American Social Protest,” which analyzed patterns in the narratives reporters used when explaining the social unrest and uprisings after the deaths of Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. She is reporting on the capital city with a year-long focus on causes, effects and solutions for systemic inequities in South Jackson, supported by a grant from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Email her at [email protected].
