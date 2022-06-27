In the minutes and hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, 2022, the abortion clinic at the center of the case continued to see patients even as clinic volunteers dealt with swarms of media and protestors.

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization, also known as the Pink House, will continue to provide abortions before the 15-week cutoff until July 7, 2022, at which point the state’s 2007 Roe v. Wade trigger law will is set to become effective, banning nearly all abortions at all stages. The clinic is suing the State in attempt to block the law, however.

The photos in this gallery show the events that unfolded outside the Pink House on the day the Dobbs decision came down.