Photo Gallery: The Pink House The Day Roe Fell

People in colorful clinic escort vests guard the driveway entrance to the clinic
Clinic escort Kim Gibson holds a speaker at the entrance to the Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, 2022. Photo by Lukas Flippo

In the minutes and hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, 2022, the abortion clinic at the center of the case continued to see patients even as clinic volunteers dealt with swarms of media and protestors. 

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization, also known as the Pink House, will continue to provide abortions before the 15-week cutoff until July 7, 2022, at which point the state’s 2007 Roe v. Wade trigger law will is set to become effective, banning nearly all abortions at all stages. The clinic is suing the State in attempt to block the law, however.

The photos in this gallery show the events that unfolded outside the Pink House on the day the Dobbs decision came down.

Derenda Hancock, a Pink House Defender, confronts anti-abortion rights protester Coleman Boyd on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Kim Gibson, a Pink House Defender, answers questions from local and national media following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe V Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Anti-abortion rights protestors parked their vehicles and propped signs against them outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Kim Gibson, a Pink House Defender, answers questions from local and national media following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe V Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Anti-abortion rights protester E.C. Smith holds a sign reading "Killing Babies Today" on Friday June, 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Derenda Hancock, a Pink House Defender, rests her arm on a speaker that plays music to combat the speakers of anti-abortion rights protesters Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Clinic Escort Kim Gibson holds a speaker blasting the song, "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, 2022. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Anti-abortion rights protester Coleman Boyd points a Bible at the Jackson Women's Health Organization while he gives a speech on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
A Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic escort turns away from a group of anti-abortion rights protesters Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic escorts, also known as Pink House Defenders, hold signs toward the road reading that the clinic is still open and offering abortion services Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Hinds County Deputy Sheriff Zachary Moore tells anti-abortion rights protestors they cannot block the road outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic escorts, also known as Pink House Defenders, wave signs toward the road reading that they are still open and offering abortion services Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, MIss. Photo by Lukas Flippo.
A pro-abortion rights protestor waves a sign Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Anti-abortion rights protester Doug Lane shouts into a megaphone Friday, June 24, 2022, in front of a closed gate at the Jackson Women's Health Organization in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
E.C. Smith, an anti-abortion rights protester, stands outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization holding a sign that reads "Killing Babies Today" on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Clinic escort Kim Gibson holds a speaker at the entrance to the Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, 2022. Photo by Lukas Flippo
The Pink House Defenders, who volunteer to escort patients of the Jackson Women's Health Organization, prepare for a press conference following the Supreme's Court Decision to reverse Roe v. Wade on Friday June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Kim Gibson, a Pink House Defender, confronts an anti-abortion rights protestor for blocking the road beside the Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Photo by Lukas Flippo
Lukas Flippo is a multimedia intern for the Mississippi Free Press for the summer of 2022 and an undergraduate student at Yale University from rural Mississippi. Previously, he was a Photo Editor for the Yale Daily News, Pulliam Fellow at the Indianapolis Star and Visuals Intern at the Sun Herald.
