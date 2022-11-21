DONATE TO MFP
DONATE
NEWSLETTER
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
DONATE TO MFP
BECOME A MEMBER
NEWSLETTER
FOCUS: Voting & Precinct Maps2022 Elections • Housing & Evictions • #MSWelfare Scandal • Jackson WaterAbortion •  Race & Racism • PolicingIncarceration

Brookhaven Men Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting of Black FedEx Driver

D'Monterrio Gibson in a denim jacket
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged Gregory Charles Case and his son Brandon Case with attempted murder for a February 2022 attack on D’Monterrio Gibson (pictured), a Black FedEx driver in Brookhaven, Miss. Photo by Kayode Crown

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Gregory Charles Case and his son Brandon Case, charging them with multiple crimes including attempted murder, stemming from a January 2022 shooting. D’Monterrio Gibson of Utica, Miss., told the Mississippi Free Press in February that the men confronted him as he was delivering packages for FedEx in Brookhaven, Miss., chasing him down and shooting at him repeatedly.

The Brookhaven Daily Leader first reported that a Lincoln County grand jury indicted the father and son on multiple charges, including attempted murder, shooting at a motor vehicle and conspiracy. Both men had their bonds set at $500,000, and have since bonded out.

Previously, Brandon Case was charged with aggravated assault for the shooting. His father Gregory faced charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Charges Upgraded

Gibson gave his account to the Mississippi Free Press in the days that followed the attack. The men, he said, attempted to box him into a driveway during a routine delivery. Gibson was wearing his FedEx uniform and driving a Hertz rental truck.

“As I’m leaving the driveway, (one of the men) starts driving in the grass trying to cut me off. My instincts kick in, I swerve around him, and I start hitting the gas trying to get out of the neighborhood because I don’t know what his intentions are,” Gibson detailed then.

“I drive down about two or three houses,” he continued. “There’s another guy standing in the middle of the street pointing a gun at my windows and signaling to me to stop with his hands, as well as mouthing the word, ‘Stop.’ I shake my head no, I hide behind the steering wheel, and I swerve around him as well. As I swerve around him, he starts firing shots into my vehicle.”

Mugshots of Gregory Case and Brandon Case
After their arrest on attempted-murder and other charges, Gregory Charles Case, left, and his son Brandon Case, right, secured $500,000 bonds each and are out of jail.  Photo Brookhaven Police Department

Gibson managed to escape, reaching the interstate and reporting the attack to his employer. After reporting the shooting to the Brookhaven police, Gibson told Mississippi Free Press senior reporter Ashton Pittman that FedEx initially ordered him back to his Brookhaven delivery route. “I’m actually on unpaid time-off because I told them I was uncomfortable, and I was very anxious about being on that route,” he said in February.

Shortly afterward, FedEx reinstated Gibson’s back pay, releasing a statement to CNN stating that the company “takes situations of this nature very seriously,” adding that it was “shocked by this criminal act against our team member, D’Monterrio Gibson.”

Holes in the side of D'Monterrio Gibson's fedex delivery vehicle
Police later found bullet holes and casings in the Hertz Rental truck that D’Monterrio Gibson was driving in Brookhaven, Miss., when he reported that the shooting occurred. Photo courtesy D’Monterrio Gibson

Attorneys for the The Cochran Firm, who are representing Gibson, compared the case to the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in 2021. Attorney James Bryant asserted in February that the Brookhaven attack was the result of growing tide of white supremacy. 

“What we’ve seen over the last several years is this emboldened white vigilante that believes that he can tell a Black man to do whatever he wants,” he said. “And if that Black man doesn’t listen, we’re going to take it back to the ‘50s or the ’40s, we’re going to shoot them, we’re going to assassinate them, and we’re going to make them pay.

Initially, representatives for Gibson said the initial charges were too lenient. Cochran Firm Mississippi Delta Managing Partner Carlos Moore told the Mississippi Free Press earlier this year that he was pressing the Lincoln County district attorney to upgrade the charges.

“I’ve spoken with the district attorney for Lincoln County, and I have asked him to upgrade the charges and present to the grand jury what this really was—attempted murder, not simply aggravated assault,” he said in February. “They intended to kill this man. And I think the evidence will show that.”

Nick Judin

Nick Judin

Nick Judin began his career in journalism at the Jackson Free Press in 2019, coming on as State Reporter to cover the 2020 legislative session. That posting quickly gave way to a year leading the JFP’s COVID-19 coverage. Nick’s reports from the frontline of coronavirus have repeatedly made national headlines, as he has asked hard questions of state leadership and done critical interviews with the state’s top public-health experts. Email the Jackson, Miss., native at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @nickjudin.
All Posts
Republish This Story

Comments

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

Our newsroom runs on donations from people who care about Mississippi and this reporting. We thank you for reading and ask for your financial support.

Click the Support button below or at the very top of the site. Your donation will be made through the Community Foundation for Mississippi, our fiscal agent. Thank you!

Support the MFP

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions-driven journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

With your help, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Support the MFP

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
(601) 301-2021

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
Institute for Nonprofit News - Mississippi Free Press
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.
MFP.ms

FREE
VIEW