Brookhaven Men Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting of Black FedEx Driver

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Gregory Charles Case and his son Brandon Case, charging them with multiple crimes including attempted murder, stemming from a January 2022 shooting. D’Monterrio Gibson of Utica, Miss., told the Mississippi Free Press in February that the men confronted him as he was delivering packages for FedEx in Brookhaven, Miss., chasing him down and shooting at him repeatedly.

The Brookhaven Daily Leader first reported that a Lincoln County grand jury indicted the father and son on multiple charges, including attempted murder, shooting at a motor vehicle and conspiracy. Both men had their bonds set at $500,000, and have since bonded out.

Previously, Brandon Case was charged with aggravated assault for the shooting. His father Gregory faced charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Charges Upgraded

Gibson gave his account to the Mississippi Free Press in the days that followed the attack. The men, he said, attempted to box him into a driveway during a routine delivery. Gibson was wearing his FedEx uniform and driving a Hertz rental truck.

“As I’m leaving the driveway, (one of the men) starts driving in the grass trying to cut me off. My instincts kick in, I swerve around him, and I start hitting the gas trying to get out of the neighborhood because I don’t know what his intentions are,” Gibson detailed then.

“I drive down about two or three houses,” he continued. “There’s another guy standing in the middle of the street pointing a gun at my windows and signaling to me to stop with his hands, as well as mouthing the word, ‘Stop.’ I shake my head no, I hide behind the steering wheel, and I swerve around him as well. As I swerve around him, he starts firing shots into my vehicle.”

Gibson managed to escape, reaching the interstate and reporting the attack to his employer. After reporting the shooting to the Brookhaven police, Gibson told Mississippi Free Press senior reporter Ashton Pittman that FedEx initially ordered him back to his Brookhaven delivery route. “I’m actually on unpaid time-off because I told them I was uncomfortable, and I was very anxious about being on that route,” he said in February.

Shortly afterward, FedEx reinstated Gibson’s back pay, releasing a statement to CNN stating that the company “takes situations of this nature very seriously,” adding that it was “shocked by this criminal act against our team member, D’Monterrio Gibson.”

Attorneys for the The Cochran Firm, who are representing Gibson, compared the case to the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in 2021. Attorney James Bryant asserted in February that the Brookhaven attack was the result of growing tide of white supremacy.

“What we’ve seen over the last several years is this emboldened white vigilante that believes that he can tell a Black man to do whatever he wants,” he said. “And if that Black man doesn’t listen, we’re going to take it back to the ‘50s or the ’40s, we’re going to shoot them, we’re going to assassinate them, and we’re going to make them pay.

Initially, representatives for Gibson said the initial charges were too lenient. Cochran Firm Mississippi Delta Managing Partner Carlos Moore told the Mississippi Free Press earlier this year that he was pressing the Lincoln County district attorney to upgrade the charges.

“I’ve spoken with the district attorney for Lincoln County, and I have asked him to upgrade the charges and present to the grand jury what this really was—attempted murder, not simply aggravated assault,” he said in February. “They intended to kill this man. And I think the evidence will show that.”