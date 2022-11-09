DONATE TO MFP
Russian Hackers Take Down Mississippi Secretary of State Site In Election Day Attack

a photo of Michael Watson
Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, that an Election Day cyber attack took down the Secretary of State’s website, including its polling place locator tool. Photo by Ashton Pittman

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s website went down for several hours on Tuesday after succumbing to an Election Day cyber attack. NBC News’ Kevin Collier reported that “a Russian-speaking hacker group” used a denial of service attack to flood the state websites with traffic that overwhelmed its servers, according to a senior CISA official.

In a statement Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services and the Secretary of State confirmed that an “abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to DDoS activity caused the public facing side of our websites to be periodically inaccessible” during the afternoon.

“We want to be extremely clear and reassure Mississippians our election system is secure and has not been compromised,” the statement said.

While the hackers could not change votes, their actions did prevent residents from accessing voting information, including the Secretary of State’s polling place locator tool. The website went down around 1 p.m. and remained inaccessible for several hours as voters went to the polls.

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning Senior Reporter Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected]
