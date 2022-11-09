Russian Hackers Take Down Mississippi Secretary of State Site In Election Day Attack

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s website went down for several hours on Tuesday after succumbing to an Election Day cyber attack. NBC News’ Kevin Collier reported that “a Russian-speaking hacker group” used a denial of service attack to flood the state websites with traffic that overwhelmed its servers, according to a senior CISA official.

In a statement Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services and the Secretary of State confirmed that an “abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to DDoS activity caused the public facing side of our websites to be periodically inaccessible” during the afternoon.

“We want to be extremely clear and reassure Mississippians our election system is secure and has not been compromised,” the statement said.

While the hackers could not change votes, their actions did prevent residents from accessing voting information, including the Secretary of State’s polling place locator tool. The website went down around 1 p.m. and remained inaccessible for several hours as voters went to the polls.