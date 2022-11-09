DONATE TO MFP
Mike Ezell Wins South Mississippi U.S. House Seat

a photo of Mike Ezell
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell won the election for Mississippi's 4th Congressional District on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Photo courtesy Ezell campaign

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell will become Mississippi’s newest congressman in January after winning Tuesday’s election for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. The seat is currently held by Rep. Steven Palazzo, whom Ezell defeated in the June 2022 Republican primaries after Palazzo came under scrutiny amid an ethics investigation.

The Associated Press called the race Tuesday night. With about 99% of the vote in, Ezell led Democrat Johnny DuPree 74.1%-23.8%. Libertarian Party candidate Alden Johnson won 2.1% of the vote.

Elsewhere, the AP called the elections for the state’s two other Republican incumbents. Rep. Trent Kelly defeated Democratic challenger Dianne Dodson Black in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District, while Rep. Michael Guest defeated Democrat Shuwaski Young in the 3rd District.

By midnight, the AP had called the race in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Bennie Thompson, who held a commanding 59%-41% lead over challenger Brian Flowers.

a photo of Rep. Bennie Thompson sitting in his chair at a committee hearing
U.S. House Rep. Bennie Thompson serves as the chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on January 6th. Photo U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Thompson is the chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on January 6th, which is investigating the 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol following former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. All three Mississippi Republican incumbents, including Guest and Kelly, voted against the investigation, though Guest did support a prior failed attempt at establishing a commission to probe the insurrection.

In June, Flowers, accused the incumbent of “trying to intimidate American patriots by persecuting hundreds of protestors that are being held as political prisoners since approximately January 6, 2021.”

In 2020, Thompson defeated Flowers 64%-35%. Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District is the state’s only majority-Black district, with Black residents making up 64% of its population and white residents accounting for just 31% of those who live there. Thompson has held the seat since 1993.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning Senior Reporter Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected]
