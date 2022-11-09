DONATE TO MFP
Man Arrested In Connection to Jackson Arson Case After Churches, Other Targets Burned

a photo of Sheriff Tyree Jones
Deputies for Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones made an arrest in connection with seven acts of arson around Jackson in the early hours of Nov. 8. Photo courtesy Jackson Public Schools

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23-year old Delvin McLaurin in connection with seven acts of arson around Jackson early in the morning of Nov. 8. McLaurin is being transferred to the custody of the Jackson Police Department for questioning and has yet to be charged with a crime.

McLaurin’s arrest comes half a day after a series of fires that officials say were intentional erupted around Jackson and at Jackson State University. Police identified Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, Epiphany Lutheran Church, the Jackson State University baseball field, a gas station on Terry Roard And several streets nearby as arson targets.

Photographs published by WJTV show near-total destruction of the Epiphany Lutheran Church. No injuries or fatalities have been reported as a result of the arson and the arson caused no interruption to Tuesday’s elections.

McLaurin was previously a student at Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, Miss.

Today’s Jackson City Council meeting began with a prayer for the congregations of Epiphany Lutheran Church and the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba addressed the fires at the meeting by thanking the Jackson Fire Department for their response to the fires.

“We had seven fires across the city this morning. Early indications (are) that it is believed to be arson. We don’t yet know who or why, but I wanna thank the firefighters because they were able to respond to that and still get back to the stations so that people could set up for voting precincts. I thank them for the job that they do each and every day, but most especially today,” Lumumba said.

Nick Judin

Nick Judin

Nick Judin began his career in journalism at the Jackson Free Press in 2019, coming on as State Reporter to cover the 2020 legislative session. That posting quickly gave way to a year leading the JFP’s COVID-19 coverage. Nick’s reports from the frontline of coronavirus have repeatedly made national headlines, as he has asked hard questions of state leadership and done critical interviews with the state’s top public-health experts. Email the Jackson, Miss., native at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @nickjudin.
