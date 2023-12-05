Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 2023 ElectionsVoting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism

Willie Manning Execution Date Decision Delayed Amid DNA Testing Push

Willie Manning
The Mississippi Supreme Court announced that it would temporarily delay its decision on whether to set an execution date for Willie Jerome Manning, pictured, in a court order on Nov. 30, 2023. Manning has filed for post-conviction relief in hopes of overturning his conviction in a 1992 double homicide. Photo courtesy Krissy Nobile

The Mississippi Supreme Court is momentarily delaying its decision on whether to set an execution date for Willie Jerome Manning, who has filed for post-conviction relief in hopes of overturning his conviction in a 1992 double homicide. His attorneys argue that DNA evidence and a key witness’ retraction could prove his innocence.

In 1994, an Oktibbeha County, Miss., court gave Manning a death sentence following his conviction on two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Mississippi State University students Tiffany Miller and Jon Steckler near the Starkville campus. Manning was 26 years old at the time of his sentencing and is now 55.

In a Nov. 9 court filing, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch asked the Mississippi Supreme Court to set Manning’s execution date, arguing that he had “exhausted all state and federal remedies.” Manning’s defense team rejected those claims in its own filing.

Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Robert P. Chamberlain, with the approval of all justices, issued an order on Nov. 30 delaying a decision on the State’s motion to lift the stay of execution and set a date for Manning to be put to death until after the justices decide on Manning’s request for post-conviction relief.

Click here to read the Mississippi Supreme Court’s en banc order

Manning’s defense team filed a motion on Sept. 29 to ask the State for permission to deviate from the court’s regular rules and procedures to bring newly uncovered evidence to the court case through post-conviction relief. On Nov. 3, the State asked for an extension until Dec. 29 to respond to Manning’s request.

The State has not yet submitted its response.

“(T)he State of Mississippi’s response to Manning’s Motion for Leave is due on or before Friday, December 29, 2023. Under Mississippi Rule of Appellate Procedure 22(c)(5)(ii), Manning’s reply is due within fifteen days ‘following the date (Manning) receives notice of filing of the response,’” the order says.

Manning’s attorney, David Voisin, said he did not want people to think that his client’s execution is inevitable since the court is delaying its decision on his execution date. He added that the court taking its time to reach a decision is a good thing because the justices can hear all arguments before reaching a conclusion.

“It’s not about delaying the execution … because he has a strong claim showing he’s innocent,” the attorney told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 4. “What the court said is they’re not going to rush to set an execution date.”

Voisin said he believes his client had a good chance of the court ruling in his favor because of the evidence the defense team has presented, including a retracted confession and hair samples from Tiffany Miller’s car that they say could still reveal DNA evidence if tested properly. Prosecutors also relied in part on a since-debunked forensics practice.

“Given the allegations we’ve made and the proof we’ve submitted, we would hope the Court would either grant relief outright or grant an evidentiary hearing where we can present the evidence to a trial judge,” he said.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.