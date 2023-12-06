Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 2023 ElectionsVoting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism

dirt road in the middle of farmland in Nebraska (rural)
Brian Depew, the executive director at the Center For Rural Affairs, writes about the growing divide between rural and urban areas in the nation, explaining that corporate media continues the narrative of separation and not solutions. Photo by Alex Person on Unsplash

Opinion | The Rural-Urban Divide in America Is Oversimplified

Brian Depew

Brian Depew

For the past decade, the media has been obsessed with the idea of a growing divide between rural and urban areas, often portraying it as a deep chasm separating the nation’s citizens. I’ve come to see this narrative as more about entertainment than a serious attempt to understand or address the actual issues at hand.

A recent example of this coverage took it a step further. Not only are we portrayed as divided, but there are now suggestions that we should make it official through a divorce. Case in point: The Greater Idaho Movement is an effort for eastern rural Oregon supporters to secede from Oregon and join Idaho. The grounds for the divorce? The rural-urban political divide.

The narrative is over-simplified and makes three critical errors.

First, the typical coverage fails to acknowledge the nuances that exist within our political landscape. It is easy to categorize entire counties or states as either red or blue, but this overlooks the reality that every geographic area in our country has a mix of Republican, Democrat, split-ticket and non-voting individuals. No county or state is a monolith.

A small number of people walk down a downtown sidewalk in front of businesses
“Political and cultural interests do not neatly align along rural and urban lines,” Brian Depew writes. Photo courtesy Center For Rural Affairs

In suggesting that the solution to political difference is to divorce along geographic lines, the narrative ignores the diversity that lies beneath the surface. Any divided geography remains politically diverse, so not much has been achieved. The near complete absence of this analysis in the popular coverage boggles my mind.

Second, the narrative of division wrongly assumes that all rural people share a common political agenda and cultural interests, while all urban people have a contrasting agenda and interests. This generalization is inaccurate. In fact, rural communities experiencing decades of disinvestment often share a lot in common with urban areas facing disinvestment. In many ways, Lyons, Neb., has more in common with Detroit than Detroit does with San Francisco. Political and cultural interests do not neatly align along rural and urban lines.

Finally, and perhaps most important, when national leaders or media outlets suggest that the solution to difference is to get a divorce, they fail to grapple with the more interesting and difficult challenge of committing to the work of living in a pluralistic democracy. Unfortunately, the narrative itself has become self-fulfilling, perpetuating a sense of division and otherness.

In order for a pluralistic democracy to survive, we must be committed to the principles of democracy itself. We must commit to working together and seeking to understand one another, even in the face of disagreement. This requires engaged journalists as well as teachers, civic organizations, political leaders and each of us.

While politics at all levels are currently strained and difficult, distancing ourselves from one another is unlikely to be the solution. Instead, we must continue to strive to engage the democratic process and work toward a society where everyone can be a full participant.

This article is republished from the Center For Rural Affairs. Read the original article here.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an opinion for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and sources fact-checking the included information to azia@mississippifreepress.org. We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints.

Brian Depew

Brian Depew

Brian Depew is the executive director of the Center For Rural Affairs. At an early age, Depew learned to care about his community and the world around him from his parents. It was only a matter of time before Depew became active in his community, engaging in local debates over school consolidation and corporate control of livestock. In college, he immersed himself in environmental and agricultural ethics, and wrote a master’s thesis on the moral obligation to save the family farm. Today, Depew makes good on that obligation, and a larger obligation to all rural residents. In Lyons, Neb., Depew likes that he can participate in national debates and stay rooted in a town of 860 people at the same time. On his 12 acres outside of town, Depew enjoys chopping wood, working in the garden and tending a small flock of sheep. Reach Depew at 402-687-2100 ext 1015, email [email protected], or on social media @BrianDepew.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

Comments

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.