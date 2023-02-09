Retired NFL star Brett Favre is suing Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, accusing the Republican official of “defamation” over comments he made related to Favre’s role in Mississippi’s ongoing welfare scandal.

“Shad White, the State Auditor of Mississippi, has carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations against Brett Favre—the Hall of Fame quarterback and native son of Mississippi—in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career,” the lawsuit says. “By shamelessly and falsely attacking Favre’s good name, White has gained national media attention he previously could have only dreamed of, including appearances on television shows on CNN and HBO, a popular ESPN podcast, as well as interviews for print and online media. None of these national media outlets would have paid White the slightest attention had he not been attacking Favre. White himself acknowledged this, admitting that his own wife was ‘shocked’ by his appearance on the ESPN Daily Podcast.”

“In his media appearances, White has made egregiously false and defamatory statements accusing Favre of ‘steal[ing] taxpayer funds’ and knowingly misusing funds ‘designed to serve poor folks,'” the lawsuit continues. “There is no basis for these offensive falsehoods, which White made knowing that they were false or, at a minimum, with reckless disregard for the fact that they were false.”

In a statement to the Mississippi Free Press in response to the news on Thursday, which The Daily Mail first reported, White denied the allegations.

“Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor,” the auditor said. “It’s mind-boggling that Mr. Favre wants to have a trial about that question. Mr. Favre has called Auditor White and his team liars despite repaying some of the money our office demanded from him. He’s also claimed the auditors are liars despite clear documentary evidence showing he benefitted from misspent funds. Instead of paying New York litigators to try this case, he’d be better off fully repaying the amount of welfare funds he owes the state.”

White investigated the welfare scandal which saw $77 million in Temporary Assistance For Needy Families funds diverted to improper uses. Favre received $1.1 million in TANF funds to record promotional material for a nonprofit in 2017. He paid back $500,000 in 2020 after news of the welfare scandal broke, and another $600,000 in 2021 following a demand letter from White’s office. He did not pay back $228,000 in interest and is the target of the state’s sweeping civil lawsuit over the welfare scandal.

More than $5 million in TANF funds also went to fund a volleyball stadium that Favre wanted at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. The retired NFL star has said he did not know any of the funds he received or that went to volleyball stadium came from welfare funds. He has denied all wrongdoing and prosecutors have not charged him with a crime.

Favre filed separate lawsuits on Thursday against national sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for remarks they made regarding allegations about former Green Bay Packers quarterback. On “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” Sharpe said of Favre, “You really have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low.” The suit against McAfee alleges he called Favre a “thief” who stole “from poor people in Mississippi” during a podcast.

After text messages between Favre, state officials and an indicted nonprofit leader charged with crimes in the welfare scandal became public last fall, the retired quarterback hired hired Austin, Texas, attorney Eric D. Herschmann to represent him. The lawsuit lists Herschmann, who once represented former President Donald Trump, among Favre’s counsel, alongside Michael J. Shemper of Hattiesburg; James Robert Sullivan, Jr., of Laurel; and Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP of New York.

The suit demands “nominal and general damages from White, in his individual capacity” along with “actual or special damages from White.”

“Favre also seeks punitive and exemplary damages in order to punish and deter the outrageous conduct taken in heedless and reckless disregard for Favre’s reputation as a result of White’s conscious indifference in harming his reputation,” the lawsuit says. “Favre does not seek the payment of any taxpayer money.”

You can view our our timeline of events for the volleyball saga that tells the story through dozens of text messages, documents and images. Click here to see our #MSWelfareScandal archive dating back to February 2020.