DONATE TO MFP
DONATE
NEWSLETTER
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
DONATE TO MFP
NEWSLETTER

FOCUS: Abortion • 2022 Elections • JFP Acquisition • LGBTQ • Medicaid • ImmigrationCOVID-19 •  Race & Racism • Food SecurityVoting • Policing • Prisons

Mississippi Reports First Monkeypox Case Amid Worldwide Virus Outbreak

Mississippi reported the first known case of Monkeypox among a resident of the state on Monday, July 25, 2022. On the same day, the World Health Organization declared the Monkeypox outbreak a “global health emergency.” Graphic courtesy CDC

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed the state’s first case of monkeypox today following a worldwide viral outbreak that began in May. The U.S. has reported 2,891 cases so far with no deaths.

On Saturday, July 23, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”—its highest level of alert. The WHO has reported more than 16,000 monkeypox cases in 75 countries and five deaths worldwide.

Health officials said in a statement this afternoon that a Mississippi resident’s specimen was tested at the state lab and that “an investigation to identify persons who may have encountered the patient while they were infectious is ongoing.” They did not disclose which part of the state the patient lives in. 

“Symptoms may start out as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and muscles aches, followed by a rash that starts out as flat and then advances to pimples, or blisters and ulcers on the face, body and private parts (sexual organs),” MSDH says. “This rash can be itchy and painful. It can be confused with sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis and herpes or with chickenpox.”


MSDH says monkeypox has an incubation period of one to two weeks after exposure and that the illness “typically lasts two to four weeks.”

“Transmission can occur with close skin-to-skin contact—kissing, cuddling or sex—with an infected person,” the statement says. “Transmission can also occur by touching clothing or linens, bedding, or towels of an infected person, or inhaling the respiratory droplets during prolonged closed contact with an infected person.”

MSDH says it “has received limited does of vaccine that will be used to treat those individuals identified by MSDH as exposed to a case of monkeypox,” but they are not currently broadly available. Supply of the monkeypox vaccine is short nationwide.

Public health officials are urging medical providers to notify MSDH “when evaluating patients with a rash, especially if there are known risk factors.”

According to the CDC, “Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox.” scientists first discovered the virus among monkeys in 1958 and identified the first human case in 1970. 

‘We’re In A Different Place With This Emergency’

“While anyone can get monkeypox, many of the cases identified in the outbreak in the U.S. and globally have been among men who have sex with men,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Dr. Jennifer Bryan, a physician and member of the Mississippi State Medical Association’s Board of Trustees, spoke to the Mississippi Free Press moments after the state announced the first case of monkeypox.

a photo of a hand with large blisters it
Monkeypox symptoms “may start out as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and muscles aches, followed by a rash that starts out as flat and then advances to pimples, or blisters and ulcers on the face, body and private parts (sexual organs),” MSDH says. Photo courtesy FEMA

“We’ve had our first case in Mississippi, and while it’s not a cause for alarm—actually, this was expected—we should be aware of the things that we can do to keep our families safe.”

Bryan clarified that while a majority of transmission continues to occur among men who have sex with men, monkeypox is not an STD and has multiple avenues of possible infection. “The general means of transmission is through close physical contact. Sometimes that’s intimate, and sometimes it’s just direct and prolonged contact with someone who’s expected, such as a household contact,” Bryan said.

And as transmission continues, monkeypox will continue to grow far beyond any one community. “Over time it is expected to spread in the general population,” she said. 

Bryan is clear that while monkeypox is a threat, it should not be compared to COVID-19, which was a novel disease with unprecedented spread that first arrived with no effective tools to combat it.

“The good thing about this situation is that although it is spreading, we’re in a different place with this emergency. There are many people who received the smallpox vaccination years ago, and those people are thought to have some level of protection. Over the decades, we’ve seen that immunity wanes, but … some vaccines for smallpox are effective for monkeypox. Some of our public health experts are using them in post-exposure prophylaxis when there’s a known contact.”

“Right now, the current strain of COVID-19 is one of the most infectious agents known to man. That’s not the case where we are with monkeypox. It is a transmissible pathogen, but you need that direct and sustained close contact: intimate or sexual contact,” Bryan explained.

She finished with a warning: oversimplifying the disease is not an effective way to fight it.

“With HIV, we saw a similar kind of a stigma at the beginning. Everybody wanted to feel like it could not affect them if they were not of a similar identity. But it was only a matter of time before that was going to spread through the general population. So we wanna be vigilant and aware, but we can’t completely ignore our own risk,” she finished.

Nick Judin and Ashton Pittman

Nick Judin and Ashton Pittman

All Posts
Republish This Story

Comments

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

Our newsroom runs on donations from people who care about Mississippi and this reporting. We thank you for reading and ask for your financial support.

Click the Support button below or at the very top of the site. Your donation will be made through the Community Foundation for Mississippi, our fiscal agent. Thank you!

Support the MFP

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

 The Mississippi Free Press is nonprofit, solutions-driven journalism for Mississippians and others who care about the state. 

With your help, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Support the MFP

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324A Jackson, MS  39201 [email protected] [email protected]
(601) 301-2021

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
Institute for Nonprofit News - Mississippi Free Press
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.