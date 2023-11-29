Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 2023 ElectionsVoting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism

Fired FedEx Driver Sues Company, White Men He Alleges Shot At Him

D'Monterrio Gibson standing outside of a red brick building
D’Monterrio Gibson, pictured, filed a lawsuit on Nov. 20, 2023, against his former employer FedEx, asphalt construction company Adcamp, Inc., and the two white men he alleges chased and shot at him while he was making deliveries in January 2022: Brandon and Gregory Case. File photo by Kayode Crown

D’Monterrio Gibson, a Black FedEx driver, has filed a $5 million lawsuit against his former employer and the two white men he alleges chased him down and shot at him while he was making deliveries in Brookhaven, Miss., almost two years ago. FedEx fired Gibson in July

Gibson alleged that the men who attacked him on Jan. 24, 2022, were father and son duo Gregory Case and Brandon Case. Their trial on conspiracy and first-degree murder charges ended in mistrial in August 2023 after a judge discovered a Brookhaven police officer had withheld evidence from the prosecution and defense.

On Aug. 21, Gibson’s lawyer, Carlos Moore, sent the Mississippi Free Press a copy of an email FedEx had sent Gibson saying his “employment with FedEx was terminated effective 7/26/23” and that the business had tried to send him a termination letter on July 31. Emily Wagster Pettus from the Associated Press first reported his firing. 

D’Monterrio Gibson’s complaint
Click the screencap to read D’Monterrio Gibson’s complaint.

The lawsuit, which Gibson’s attorney filed in the Lincoln County Circuit Court, also names the Flowood, Miss.-based asphalt construction company Adcamp Inc., as a defendant. Gibson’s lawsuit claims Adcamp supplied the truck that he says Gregory Case drove while chasing him and that the company is negligent for supplying him with a vehicle. None of the bullets struck Gibson, though he did share photos with the Mississippi Free Press showing bullet holes in his delivery van and in some of the packages.

“These violations caused severe pain and suffering to D’Monterrio Gibson on January 24th, 2022,” the lawsuit says. 

It also says that Gibson “was acting within the scope of his employment with Defendant FedEx” when Brandon Case and Gregory Case allegedly harassed and shot at him. 

The FedEx employee returned to work the next day, despite experiencing “severe panic and anxiety from the subject incident” and told the company that he felt uncomfortable making his usual deliveries, the lawsuit says. He and a supervisor went to the Brookhaven Police Department for Gibson to make an official statement. After that, the two returned to FedEx’s Richland, Miss., location, where a supervisor told Gibson to do his route, but he repeated that he did not feel comfortable doing the job. 

The day after that, on Jan. 26, 2022, Gibson started the medical leave process from FedEx “because of severe anxiety,” the lawsuit says, mentioning that FedEx agreed to pay for eight therapy sessions for Gibson and let him off work for two weeks without pay. After public outcry, FedEx reinstated his pay on Feb. 11, 2022, retroactive to Jan. 31, 2022.

The lawsuit lays out five causes of action against the defendants, including intentional infliction of emotional distress against FedEx. 

“FedEx was aware and fully recognized the amount of emotional distress the Plaintiff was experiencing,” the lawsuit says. “Further, Defendant FedEx intentionally inflicted emotional distress by forcing Plaintiff to continue to work the same route that he was hunted and chased down just weeks prior.”

The second cause of action is civil assault and battery against Brandon Case and Gregory Case; the third is negligent/intentional infliction of emotional distress against Brandon Case and Gregory Case; the fourth is general/gross negligence against Brandon Case and Gregory Case; and negligent entrustment of a motor vehicle and vicarious liability against Adcamp.

“Mr. Gibson has been through a great deal since he suffered the attack by the Cases in January of 2022,” Gibson’s lawyer Moore told the Mississippi Free Press on Nov. 29. “They have still not been brought to justice in the criminal arena, but we are advancing his civil lawsuit in state court, and we expect to receive justice.”

The Mississippi Free Press attempted to contact FedEx and Adcamp for comment regarding the lawsuit but did not hear back by press time.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Sponsor Message
Aladdin 2023 Annual Holiday Gift Card Sale

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.