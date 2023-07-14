The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022 has created a massive disruption, especially for those in southern states like Mississippi. With these new regulations, many are confused as to who can receive an abortion and where. Because of this, dangerous options such as drinking certain teas and taking particular herbs—ones that doctors have deemed “deadly”—are becoming more of a reality now than ever. Doctors are not able to provide the best care for their patients in fear of lawsuits and imprisonment. This change leads me to ask: Are we as a nation shifting more to the right?

Roe v. Wade protected a woman’s right to receive abortions and the right to procreate and control one’s own medical treatment. It also protected the privacy of those who may be able to get pregnant. The overturn of Roe v. Wade has allowed state governments to control what one can and cannot do to their own body.

Pregnancy Centers: ‘Anti-Abortion Clinics In Disguise’

Almost 50% of all pregnancies in this country are unintended, and due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, many individuals in severely affected states have resorted to online searches for their next steps. Unfortunately, the first result these searches yield in particularly conservative states is pregnancy centers, many of which are anti-abortion clinics in disguise.

For example, certain pregnancy centers may advertise themselves as a clinic that offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and STD or STI information. However, when you read the fine print, these clinics are actually against those seeking abortions and, in fact, spread false information.

They often manipulate a tactic in which they will encourage those seeking abortions to make an appointment for a consultation, and in the consultation, staff members use manipulation and fear-mongering rhetoric pertaining to abortion, attempting to deter patients. As the window for seeking abortion is quite limited in certain states, this constant back and forth is used to waste time and curtail that window.

These health clinics will often appear online as abortion consultations or even a surgical abortion clinic. Often pregnant people are desperate to find accurate information, but when they turn to their own research, they either find nothing or find false or misleading information. Actual abortion clinics in conservative states are rare, if they exist at all. In fact, Mississippi shut down its last women’s clinic that provided abortions in 2022.

Many of these deceptive websites advertise free services that target economically and socially disadvantaged women—mostly women who are Black, Indigenous, Latino or have other marginalized backgrounds. If a person needs an abortion in Mississippi, they could have to go as far as Tallahassee, Fla., which can be a 530-mile journey, depending on one’s location.

The distance, time off work and lodging fees might not be a big deal for someone who is financially sound, but for someone on the other end of the spectrum, these fees are often unaffordable. Then, the individual is often left with limited choices: either seek an abortion using dangerous methods or keep the baby. Both choices can alter or even threaten their life and livelihood.

Recent court rulings and legislation suggest that we as a nation, or at least our leaders, are shifting to the right. The topic of abortion is becoming more taboo, and what we consider normal is drastically changing; the fact that a pre-teen or teenage victim of incest would have to continue a pregnancy is deplorable. Mississippi schools have no mandated sex-education courses, yet many Mississippians are upset that the state has the highest rates of teen pregnancy.

When teenagers attempt to better their lives and choose to not follow through with their pregnancies, we tell them they cannot make those decisions. Sadly, teen pregnancy is directly linked to poverty, and stripping away these resources traps young women in the cycle of poverty. Teenage mothers are doing the bet they can, but unfortunately, the government is taking away any option they have in regard to their pregnancies.

Bans and Restrictions Only Stop ‘Safe’ Abortions

Moreover, because of the uncertainty and chaos that surrounds where and to whom abortions are accessible, people across social-media platforms have started giving out concerning and dubious “tips” on ways one can have a self-managed abortion. Many of these “tips” involve drinking a “special tea” or ingesting an herb and come from individuals who have no professional medical training or related background to warrant giving such advice.

Medical professionals are concerned that these ineffective and risky methods will continue to be shared online, causing more confusion and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Historical records have proved time and time again that bans and restrictions on abortions will not stop people from finding ways to receive an abortion; it will only stop people from receiving safe abortions. Unsafe “alternate” solutions will cause further harm for everyone involved.

The overturn of Roe v. Wade has stripped constitutional rights away, caused dangerous situations, and has led to rampant misinformation that not only harms, but can kill women. Though the status of reproductive rights as it currently stands looks dire, these situations must fuel hope and action among us. We must remember that we are fighting for not only us, but for all those who come after.

