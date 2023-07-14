Donate
Newsletter
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Donate
Newsletter
Join VIP

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 LGBTQ+  •  #MSWelfare/TANF Scandal  •  Jackson Water  •  Abortion  • Race & Racism  •  Policing  •  Housing & Evictions

Cyrus Ben Reinaugurated as Mississippi Choctaw Tribal Chief, Vows to ‘Preserve Our Culture’

Roger Amos and Cyrus Ben stand in front of a colorful backdrop with a drum on the floor
Mississippi Choctaw Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben was reinaugurated for a second term on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Silver Star Convention Center in Philadelphia, Miss. He is pictured here, right, at the celebration with Roger Amos, who contributes columns to the Mississippi Free Press. Photo courtesy Roger Amos

People wearing colorful, handmade beaded clothing entered the Silver Star Convention Center two by two, beating drums rhythmically.

Alice Keats and Shemah Crosby, the Mistresses of Ceremonies, and Asa Jimmie, the Master of Ceremonies, welcomed attendees to the second inauguration of Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben on Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia, Miss.

Choctaw veterans presented the U.S., Mississippi and Choctaw flags; Nana Frazier sang the National Anthem in Choctaw; and Ricky Thompson prayed over Ben as he started his second term as tribal chief.

Ben’s family stood alongside him as Vice Chief Ronnie Henry, Sr. swore him into office.

During his inauguration address, Ben introduced the newly-elected tribal council members.

“(We are) protecting our sovereignty, preserving our culture and yet guiding them forward in protecting future generations,” he said.

Ben is the fifth democratically-elected tribal chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, so he gave five guiding principles for his second term in office: Respect, equality, accountability, efficiency and appreciation.

“We want to keep moving forward in the right direction for our people, not only for today, but for many years to come,” he said.

He spoke of the perseverance, strength and culture of the Choctaw people and pledged to protect his constituents. The tribal chief noted his gratitude for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and its traditions.

“We consider the drums the heartbeat of the Choctaw people,” Ben said.

A panel of judges crowned 16-year-old Nalani LuzMaria Thompson as the 2023-2024 Choctaw Indian Princess late Wednesday evening. The first alternate was Sydney Alyse Ben and the second alternate was Angel Bahlantah Clemmons.

The 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair will close out Saturday night with the Stickball World Series championship.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
All Posts
Republish This Story

Comments

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.