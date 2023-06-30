Donate
Newsletter
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Donate
Newsletter
Join VIP
FOCUS: LGBTQ+  •  #MSWelfare/TANF Scandal  •  Jackson Water  •  Abortion  • Race & Racism  •  Policing  •  Housing & Evictions
A person wears an off the shoulder b blue wrap top while holding a red flower
An unidentified participant in a New York City Pride March during the 1980s. Mariett Pathy Allen/Getty Images

Black Transwomen Led The Fight For Equal Rights From Stonewall to Pride

Deion Scott Hawkins

Deion Scott Hawkins

Its unclear who threw the first brick at Stonewall Inn on that night in New York City that arguably launched the gay rights liberation movement.

As part of queer lore, Marsha P. Johnson, a Black transwoman at the forefront of gay liberation, or Sylvia Rivera, a Latina transwoman, was the first. But based on their accounts of that night of June 28, 1969, neither threw that first brick.

Johnson admitted to arriving after the riots had started, and Rivera explained in an interview:

“I have been given the credit for throwing the first Molotov cocktail by many historians, but I always like to correct it. I threw the second one; I did not throw the first one!”

The most likely scenario does not involve a brick or Molotov cocktail but rather the pleas of Storme DeLarverie, a mixed-race lesbian.

While she was being thrown into the back of a police car, she asked her queer brothers and sisters, “Aren’t you going to do something?”

Because of Mafia ownership and stringent liquor laws, the Stonewall Inn, a popular night spot for the queer community, was an easy target for police raids during the 1960s.

A queer Black person is wearing an outfit that has shiny black crystals
Gay liberation activist Marsha P. Johnson wears a black sequined jumpsuit during a 1982 Pride March. Barbara Alper/Getty Images

At approximately 2 a.m., New York police officers arrived to clear out the bar at its closing time. Initially, most patrons were cooperative, but as harassment and arrests increased, the mostly queer patrons fought back.

Though the details of the origins of that night remain murky, what is clear is that both Johnson and Rivera were there and would later become anchors of gay rights and queer resistance.

Their protests, as well as the actions of other Black gay people in an earlier and little-known act of defiance, demonstrate how queer women of color were often overlooked but at the forefront of gay liberation.

Despite some social progress, Black transwomen continue to pay the price, sometimes with their lives.

Misperceptions of the Stonewall Riots

As a first-generation Black American and gay professor who researches the intersection of race and health, HIV and queer activism, I look for ways to better teach queer activism during my rhetoric of social movements course.

I have learned that the story of Stonewall became popularized when a movie was released in 2015. But the “Stonewall” movie was met with harsh criticism for whitewashing the story and omitting the role of Black and Latina queer people.

In the movie, a gay white man throws the first brick, but almost every public account of the night discredits this version.

Instead, it was queer people of color, especially gender nonconforming individuals, who led the charge. These individuals and other examples of queer resistance are often erased and forgotten in popular culture.

An Overlooked Act of Defiance

Stonewall was not the first act of a gay community stirring public defiance.

The Compton’s Cafeteria riot took place about three years before Stonewall and nearly 3,000 miles away in San Francisco.

Compton’s Cafeteria, located in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, was a popular late-night gathering spot in the 1960s for transgender people, particularly transwomen.

But the cafeteria’s management and the police subjected these marginalized communities to harassment and constant mistreatment. Transwomen were often arrested under female impersonation laws and faced public humiliation and enduring physical violence.

In August 1966, a pivotal incident at Compton’s Cafeteria sparked the flames of resistance.

The documentary “Screaming Queens” highlights the injustice the trans community faced at the time, which was mostly women of color engaging in sex work.

After years of enduring mistreatment, a group of transwomen, drag queens and gender-nonconforming individuals decided they had endured enough.

A demonstrator holds a sign a that supports Black Trans people
A demonstrator takes part in the Queer Liberation March on June 28, 2020, in New York. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

When a police officer attempted to arrest one of the transwomen, she defiantly threw her cup of hot coffee in his face. Within a few moments, patrons overturned a police car.

This act of resistance ignited a spontaneous uprising within the cafeteria and on the streets. By the time it was over, police had arrested dozens of people and beaten countless others.

Although the Compton’s Cafeteria riot did not receive the same level of national attention as other events, it had a profound and lasting impact.

Hate Still Runs Rampant

Despite these acts of public defiance and growing public acceptance, transwomen of color repeatedly report higher rates of unemployment, elevated rates of stigma from health care providers, shattered trust with law enforcement and disproportionate rates of HIV and other ailments.

In addition, the murder of transpeople nearly doubled from 29 deaths in 2017 to 56 in 2021, according to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

The Human Rights Commission notes that Black and Latina transwomen are at the highest risk of violence, with some assailants being able to skirt jail time due to “gay/trans panic defense ,” which enables a suspect to blame their violent reaction on the victim’s sexuality.

So far in 2023, the murders of Cashay Henderson, a Black transwoman and KoKo Da Doll, the lead actor in “Kokomo City,” a Sundance Award-winning documentary, serve as tragic reminders of the ongoing violence and discrimination targeting queer people.The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an opinion for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and sources fact-checking the included information to [email protected] We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints.

Deion Scott Hawkins

Deion Scott Hawkins

Deion S. Hawkins, Ph.D., serves as an assistant professor of Argumentation & Advocacy and the Director of Debate at Emerson College in Boston, Mass. Once a licensed high school English teacher committed to using debate as a tool for social change and civic engagement, Hawkins is now a critical scholar whose qualitative work centers on underserved, under-resourced and historically marginalized communities that are typically absent in academic research. As an expert in Critical Race Theory (CRT) and health communication campaigns, he studies the health disparity of HIV in the Black community. Additionally, his work analyzes the intersections of communication, race, police brutality, and trauma. Hawkins proudly identifies as first-generation, Black, and Queer; he wholeheartedly believes professors should use their academic privilege and social position to advocate for social change and communicate with the general public for the greater good.
All Posts

Comments

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.