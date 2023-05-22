Donate
Gulfport Trans Girl Misses Graduation After Refusing To Dress As Boy

LB wearing a blue dress
L.B., a 17-year-old Harrison Central High School transgender girl, skipped her May 20, 2023, graduation in Gulfport, Miss., after a judge allowed the school to prohibit her from wearing clothing that aligned with her gender identity under her gown at graduation. Photo courtesy Samantha Brown

A 17-year-old transgender girl missed her graduation at Harrison Central High School on Saturday after a federal judge allowed the school to prohibit her from wearing a dress under her gown and ordered her to wear traditional male attire instead.

The Gulfport teen, identified only by the initials “L.B.” in court documents, told CNN on Sunday that she skipped her graduation rather than “show up and be forced to wear something that’s totally different from myself—my character.”

“It was detrimental to know that I won’t be able to experience my graduation the way I had envisioned it and planned it for so many years—and I’ve been going to this school actively being me with my teachers, my peers, the other students in my class,” she said.

The lawsuit, which L.B’s parents Henry Brown and Samantha Brown filed with the support of the ACLU of Mississippi last week, said school officials told L.B. on May 9 that she must abide by “the HCHS gender-based dress code policy for graduation, which provides that girls must wear a white dress and dress shoes and that boys must wear a white button-down shirt, black dress pants, black dress shoes, and a tie or bowtie.” During a hearing last Friday, the district noted that L.B. and her mother had previously signed a form agreeing to abide by the graduation dress code.

“She identifies as female, so we went by the female dress code,” L.B.’s mother Samantha Brown told CNN. “We felt like we were abiding by the dress code.”

But on May 10, L.B.’s mother called Superintendent Mitchell King “to request clarification on the School District’s dress code policy for graduation,” the complaint said.

“During this call, Defendant King said that L.B. ‘is still a boy’ and that ‘he needs to wear pants, socks, and shoes, like a boy.’ Ms. Brown asked what would happen if L.B. wore a dress to the ceremony, and Defendant King stated that she would not be allowed to participate,” the document continued.

Mitchell King, Superintendent of Education for Harrison County School District
In a complaint on May 18, 2023, the ACLU said Superintendent Mitchell King, pictured, called Samantha Brown and told her that her transgender daughter L.B. “is still a boy” and “needs to wear pants, socks, and shoes, like a boy.” Photo courtesy Harrison County School District

In the lawsuit, the ACLU argued that the school district’s actions violated the 1st Amendment’s guarantee of free expression, the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the law and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits “discrimination under any education program or activity” “on the basis of sex.”

The superintendent said they based their determination of a student’s sex on their birth certificate. L.B.’s family asked the court to block the school from punishing her for following the girl’s dress code.

After hours of testimony from the Harrison Central High School senior and school district officials last Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Taylor McNeel ruled in favor of the school district, giving L.B. no choice but to either acquiesce to the demand to dress like her male peers or to miss graduation.

Judge Taylor B. McNeel with his family at his 2022 investiture ceremony
Former President Donald Trump appointed Judge Taylor B. McNeel to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi in 2020. McNeel is seen here with his family at his 2022 investiture ceremony while U.S. Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, from left, watch on. Photo courtesy U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi

Former President Donald Trump nominated the judge to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi in June 2020; the U.S. Senate confirmed McNeel in December 2020, weeks after Trump lost the presidential election.

“The court’s decision to uphold the school district’s explicit discrimination of our client is deeply disappointing and concerning. Our client should be focused on celebrating this life milestone alongside her friends and loved ones,” the ACLU of Mississippi said in a Twitter thread Saturday morning.

“Instead, this ruling casts shame and humiliation on a day that should be focused on joy and pride. All Mississippi students should have the right and autonomy to be who they are—not who judges and school officials think they should be.”

L.B. dressed in white and wearing a white graduation cap
The ACLU said L.B. spent her entire high school career dressing and living her life as a girl with no problem until May 9, 2023, when school officials said she must wear male attire to graduation. Photo courtesy Samantha Brown

The Mississippi Free Press called Harrison County Central High School for comment last week, but a representative in the office said “there’s no comment.”

Calls to the school district office went unanswered.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected]
