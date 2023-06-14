Donate
Newsletter
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Donate
Newsletter
Join VIP
FOCUS: LGBTQ+  •  #MSWelfare/TANF Scandal  •  Jackson Water  •  Abortion  • Race & Racism  •  Policing  •  Housing & Evictions
Side by side of De'Bronski Jefferson in drag and in a red suit
Anti-LGBTQ legislation is being proposed and passed at an alarming rate in southern states like Mississippi, where De'Bronski Jefferson lives, an out gay Black man who courageously shared his tumultuous journey to self-acceptance on season three, episode two, of the hit (HBO) Max series "We're Here." Through mentorship and the art of drag, Jefferson found his voice. Photo courtesy of De'Bronski Jefferson

Invisible No More: My Black, Gay Mississippian Story Broke Through to Millions on HBO

De'Bronski Jefferson

De'Bronski Jefferson

When I agreed to appear on the third season of the hit MAX (formerly HBO MAX) series “We’re Here,” I naively thought viewers wouldn’t watch. I believed I’d just continue to move through the world anonymously without being confronted with parts of my life that I only began to unpack as cameras began rolling in my Jackson, Miss., apartment. 

The release of the trailer in November 2022 and the almost immediate termination from my property-management job was my first reminder that anti-LGBTQ bias in Mississippi is real and, in some cases, can result in the loss of one’s livelihood. 

With the newfound attention from the show, my safety in Jackson was also a concern—strangers following me home and receiving unexpected knocks on my front door became routine—prompting a move. It became increasingly clear that my life would look drastically different after the show. And although I was resistant to change, the time had come. 

‘I Wasn’t Supposed to Survive, But I Did’

How do I identify? That was one of the first in a series of questions my show mentor Bob The Drag Queen asked as he sat across from me on the sofa in my living room. Even then, I could not own the truth about my identity. Instead, I found refuge in the clinical term “MSM” (men who have sex with men). I’m not too fond of labels and will push back against anyone who attempts to place me inside a box, but I also realized that I was disconnected from my actual lived experience. 

For the first time, I was confronting the ugliness of my childhood that stifled my growth and prevented me from flourishing as a Black gay man, and I was doing it on camera for millions of strangers to critique.

I was not in a place mentally where I could accept myself. And what few people know is that I stopped filming. I was sharing painful moments I’d never shared with anyone, and the pain was still fresh. No one ever seemed to be happy with me, especially my mother, who couldn’t hide her disgust at having a gay child and often showed me by getting physical.

To this day, I’ve never understood why. My mother and I haven’t spoken in years, and while it used to bother me, I now believe I dodged a bullet. The adults’ reactions made me think I was damaged and unworthy of being loved. It’s a miracle that I allowed James, my partner of 10 years and my fiancé for the last four years, to love me.

“We’re Here” is a reality TV series on MAX (formerly HBO MAX) featuring former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants visiting American small towns, helping people to embrace their authentic selves. Here, De’Bronski Jefferson performs his drag version of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” in Jackson, Miss. Courtesy YouTube

James is patient, kind, and in quiet ways, he challenged the internalized homophobia and rigid ideas about Black masculinity that I once elevated as the standard. Years passed before James revealed to me that he enjoyed the art of performing in drag. 

A derogatory conversation he overheard me having about drag queens hindered him from sharing that aspect of his life. Ironically, stepping into drag on “We’re Here” brought us even closer and proved to be a radically affirming act of self-love and acceptance. Lip-syncing to the power ballad “And I Am Telling You (I’m Not Going)” from the musical “Dreamgirls” took on a new meaning each time I sang the words, “You’re gonna love me.” 

I was no longer asking for permission. I was standing in the fullness of myself as a Black gay man and demanding the love I gave to everyone else be reciprocated. 

My fears did not abandon me. But the process of filming “We’re Here” was the first time that I didn’t feel invisible. I wasn’t supposed to survive what I’ve been through, but I did. “We’re Here” won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program in May 2023. Standing on stage to accept the award was the manifestation of what is achievable when you choose authenticity over fear. I remember crying for so many days, fearing that no one would understand or accept me as I am. 

I hope my story will be a light for other people, particularly Black LGBTQ people across the South who exist at the intersection of Blackness and queerness and are faced daily with the demand to place a hierarchy on our identities. 

As LGBTQ Pride Month gets underway, I’m preparing to perform in drag again and speak on a panel at the inaugural River City Black Gay Pride in Greenville, Miss., in July. I am still a work in progress, but I thank God I know the importance of demanding nothing less than respect for my humanity. I’ve learned sometimes you have to teach people how to treat you. I’m just glad that I loved myself enough to learn the lesson first.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an essay for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and factcheck information to [email protected] We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints.

De'Bronski Jefferson

De'Bronski Jefferson

De'Bronski Jefferson first gained national attention from his appearance on the (HBO) Max series "We're Here," which earned him a 2023 GLAAD Media Award. A native of Tylertown, Miss., Jefferson attended Hinds Community College for undergraduate studies in Raymond, Miss. He currently resides with his fiancé in Jackson, Miss.
All Posts

Comments

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

Donate

MFP VIP Club Member Page

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
[email protected]
[email protected]
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.