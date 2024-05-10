Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Jackson Mayor Declares Emergency As Outages Prompt System-Wide Boil Water Notice

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba speaking at a podium outside of City Hall
JXN Water issued a precautionary boil water notice and asked customers to conserve water until further notice on May, 10, 2024, after severe storms on Thursday led to power outages across Jackson, Miss. Photo courtesy City of Jackson

The City of Jackson is under a state of emergency and system-wide precautionary boil notice after thunderstorms led to widespread power outages, including at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a State of Emergency hours after JXN Water, the utility company that oversees the capital city’s water system, issued the boil water notice and advised customers to conserve water until further notice.

Only customers who receive water from JXN Water’s surface system are affected.

Customers who receive water from JXN Water’s well system, accounting for about 6,000 connections, are not affected, the company said.

The City restored power to O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant at approximately 7 a.m. “It will take many hours for the system to recover and some places may take longer,” JXN Water Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said Friday.

More than 31,000 power outages were reported across the Jackson-metro area Thursday evening, WJTV reported.

The state of emergency will be reviewed every seven days until the local emergency is no longer in effect, The City of Jackson said.

Shaunicy Muhammad

Capital City reporter Shaunicy Muhammad has an enduring interest in social-justice issues, class inequality, Africana studies and cultural storytelling. Her educational background includes a journalism degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. Her time as an undergraduate student culminated with the production of the senior research project “Black Unrest, Riots and How Newspapers Frame the Narrative of African American Social Protest,” which analyzed patterns in the narratives reporters used when explaining the social unrest and uprisings after the deaths of Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. She is reporting on the capital city with a year-long focus on causes, effects and solutions for systemic inequities in South Jackson, supported by a grant from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Email her at [email protected].
