The City of Jackson is under a state of emergency and system-wide precautionary boil notice after thunderstorms led to widespread power outages, including at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a State of Emergency hours after JXN Water, the utility company that oversees the capital city’s water system, issued the boil water notice and advised customers to conserve water until further notice.

Only customers who receive water from JXN Water’s surface system are affected.

Customers who receive water from JXN Water’s well system, accounting for about 6,000 connections, are not affected, the company said.

The City restored power to O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant at approximately 7 a.m. “It will take many hours for the system to recover and some places may take longer,” JXN Water Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said Friday.

More than 31,000 power outages were reported across the Jackson-metro area Thursday evening, WJTV reported.

The state of emergency will be reviewed every seven days until the local emergency is no longer in effect, The City of Jackson said.