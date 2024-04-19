Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: Medicaid ExpansionPauper’s Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Dau Mabil Family Wants Independent Autopsy After Body Found in Pearl River

Fishermen found the body of Dau Mabil, a Jackson, Miss., man whose wife reported him missing in March, in the Pearl River near Monticello, Miss., on April 13, 2024. Mabil’s brother, Bul, suspects foul play in his death but Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett said on April 18, 2024, that an initial autopsy “did not reveal any type of foul play.” Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

Days after a fisherman found the body of Dau Mabil, a Jackson, Miss., man whose wife reported him missing nearly three weeks ago, his brother is pleading for answers about what led to his death.

“How in the world does someone walk a trail in Jackson, Miss., and end up 60 miles away from where they were walking in broad daylight,” his brother Bul Mabil said at a press conference at Jackson City Hall on April 18.

The fisherman found Dau Mabil’s body floating in the Pearl River “roughly five miles north of Atwood Water Park” in Monticello, Miss., Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett said in a statement he posted to Facebook on April 13, 2024.

Everett said in a subsequent Facebook post on the morning of April 18 that a preliminary autopsy “did not reveal any type of foul play.” But Bul Mabil rejected that statement and wants an independent autopsy to determine how his brother died.

Before authorities confirmed that the body found in the Pearl River was Dau Mabil, Bul Mabil filed a temporary restraining order requesting that no person or entity be able to take ownership of his brother’s remains until a state autopsy could be conducted.

During a court hearing on Thursday, Judge Dewayne Thomas issued an injunction to prevent any burial or cremation of Mabil’s remains before the state can conduct an autopsy, WAPT reported.

Closeup of a man in a green tshirt and a black and white necklace, with white and yellow flowers sitting in his short brown hair
Dau Mabil went missing in Jackson, Miss., on March 25, 2024. Photo courtesy family of Dau Mabil

Dau Mabil’s wife, Karissa Bowley, reported him missing to the Capitol Police Department on March 25. In the weeks following his disappearance, Bowley and Mabil’s brother, Bul, pleaded with the public for any tips that would help them locate their loved one.

“He loved Jackson,” Bowley said on April 1. “We all deserve love, and my love is Dau.”

Mabil was last seen in the Belhaven area of Jackson which is part of the Capitol Complex Improvement District that Capitol Police have jurisdiction over. But Mabil’s family wants Capitol Police and the Jackson Police Department to work together to find out what led to his death.

“At the request of the family some days ago, the Jackson Police Department assured the family that we would be involved in this case,” Lumumba said at the press conference on April 18.

“Per legislation, (Capitol Police) has been given primary jurisdiction but it’s concurrent. There’s nowhere in the law that the Jackson Police Department cannot run its own investigation,” the mayor continued.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said Thursday that he hadn’t yet examined any evidence in the case but that he is committed to working to find answers to any questions the family has about what happened to Mabil.

“I can say this with certainty: There are a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Wade said. “Until those questions are answered, we’ll continue our investigation.”

The mayor said he supported JPD’s continued investigation into Mabil’s death but added that he wanted to relieve any fear of an imminent threat to the public.

“For those that may be questioning whether or not you can run, bike and walk on this trail, at this time—based on the information available to us—I don’t want an unjustifiable hysteria with our residents where they don’t utilize this trail,” the mayor said.

Shaunicy Muhammad

Shaunicy Muhammad

Capital City reporter Shaunicy Muhammad has an enduring interest in social-justice issues, class inequality, Africana studies and cultural storytelling. Her educational background includes a journalism degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. Her time as an undergraduate student culminated with the production of the senior research project “Black Unrest, Riots and How Newspapers Frame the Narrative of African American Social Protest,” which analyzed patterns in the narratives reporters used when explaining the social unrest and uprisings after the deaths of Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. She is reporting on the capital city with a year-long focus on causes, effects and solutions for systemic inequities in South Jackson, supported by a grant from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Email her at [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.