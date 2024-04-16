Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: Medicaid ExpansionPauper’s Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Sweet Unknown South to Build Film Studio at Former MetroCenter Mall in Jackson

Man in a black hoodie and purple baseball cap with the number 6 on it stands in front of boarded doors to the Metrocenter Mall
Visual artist and film producer Curtis Nichouls plans to build a film studio at the former MetroCenter Mall in Jackson, Miss. “With this building, we’re positioned to have at least two films going at the same time,” he said on April 11, 2024.  Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

Two years after the last retail store at the MetroCenter Mall in Jackson, Miss., closed its doors, visual artist and film producer Curtis Nichouls has a new vision for the location: a studio to produce films and TV shows.

“It’s a good investment, I believe,” Nichouls told the Mississippi Free Press on April 11. He bid $360,000 for the property, which comprises the area that was formerly a Dillard’s department store. The Jackson City Council approved the sale of the building to Nichouls in a unanimous vote during its April 9 meeting.

“There’s going to be a police department, houses, kitchens, jails,” Nichouls said. “With this building, we’re positioned to have at least two films going at the same time.”

After overcoming the hurdle of acquiring the location, Nichouls said he is now focused on two new challenges: securing the building from copper thieves and navigating opinions Jacksonians have about the latest promise to re-imagine what was once the largest mall in the state.

“I’ve enjoyed reading a lot of the comments on social media about me acquiring the building,” he said. “It’s typical to have some negative comments, but overwhelmingly we’re getting tons of well wishes and people wanting to see this happen. I know any negative comment isn’t about me.”

Curtis Nichouls started his production company Sweet Unknown South in 2020 and has worked on productions like the Bruce Willis film ‘A Day To Die,’ filmed in Jackson in 2022. The Louisiana native first moved to the Magnolia State in 1999 to teach as the artist in residence at Mississippi State University.

He said on April 9 that he wants to expand the ecosystem of Mississippi’s film community, instead of outsourcing construction crews and on-screen talent for his productions. He described the economic benefits as endless, particularly for Jackson’s youth.

“These kids have all this talent and no outlet,” Nichouls said. “When we did the movie ‘A Day To Die,’ we hired students from Jackson State, Tougaloo. We hired high-school students (as well).”

Despite the negative chatter he has seen, Nichols said he hopes to have the studio open for business by October but that it will take at least two years and $20 million for his full vision to materialize.

“One of the biggest things that Jackson needs is a resurgence of people moving here,” Nichouls said. “With a thriving film studio, you’d have money circulating throughout the community and (it would) give people pride. That would be huge.”

Shaunicy Muhammad

Shaunicy Muhammad

Capital City reporter Shaunicy Muhammad has an enduring interest in social-justice issues, class inequality, Africana studies and cultural storytelling. Her educational background includes a journalism degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. Her time as an undergraduate student culminated with the production of the senior research project “Black Unrest, Riots and How Newspapers Frame the Narrative of African American Social Protest,” which analyzed patterns in the narratives reporters used when explaining the social unrest and uprisings after the deaths of Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. She is reporting on the capital city with a year-long focus on causes, effects and solutions for systemic inequities in South Jackson, supported by a grant from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Email her at [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.