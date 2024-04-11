Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: Medicaid ExpansionPauper’s Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

A diverse age group of people sit along a long table and have a meeting
Opportunities to learn alongside people of different ages can benefit the entire community. monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

Opinion | Age-Friendly Universities Can Improve the Second Half of Life

David R. Buys and Aaron Guest

David R. Buys and Aaron Guest

By 2030, more than 1.4 billion people across the globe will be at least 60 years old. This number will shoot up to 2.1 billion by 2050. At this point, there will be more people age 60 or older than people between 10 and 24.

These dramatic demographic shifts prompted the United Nations and World Health Organization to declare the 2020s the decade of healthy aging.

The creation of a more age-friendly world includes basic things like improving health care access. But one critical component is often overlooked: taking college courses in your 50s, 60s or beyond. These opportunities to learn later in life have been associated with a host of positive health outcomes. These include being less socially isolated and staying sharp mentally.

Many older adults know as much. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 550,000 U.S. adults 50 and older were enrolled in college undergraduate and graduate programs in 2021. Their reasons for going back to school range from learning new skills to wanting to get ahead in their careers to achieving long-held goals.

Institutions of higher education play a unique role in shaping an aging world. In 2012, a group of interdisciplinary scholars met to establish the 10 principles of an age-friendly university. These include things such as career development for older adults pursuing second careers, increased access to health and wellness programs at universities and opportunities to learn alongside younger students.

In 2014, these efforts expanded to become the Age-Friendly University Global Network, a collective of more than 120 colleges and universities across the world. These institutions promote positive and healthy aging through innovative educational programs, research agendas, civic engagement opportunities and more.

What Are Age-friendly Universities?

An age-friendly university is one that commits to including and supporting learners of all ages. What this means may vary from university to university. Some focus on increasing the presence of older adults—considered age 55 and older—on campus. Others lead the development of health and research initiatives to improve the lives of older adults.

At Mississippi State University, where one of us works, the focus on learners at all stages of life is growing. The new College of Professional and Continuing Studies develops and supports both credit and noncredit programs for nontraditional students.

“According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 550,000 U.S. adults 50 and older were enrolled in college undergraduate and graduate programs in 2021,” David R. Buys and Aaron Guest write. Photo by Unsplash+
In collaboration with Getty Images

We are also working with the city of Starkville, Miss., where one of us is located, to ensure it is an attractive destination for retirees. And we offer extension programs across the state that are of interest to many older adults, such as the master gardener program, which involves 40 hours of educational training in consumer horticulture.

Other schools, such as the University of South Florida, emphasize the importance of engaging older adults in research. This includes conducting research at their Center for Hospice, Palliative Care and End-of-Life Studies. The center works to ensure better quality of life for older adults in the future. Similarly, the Center for Social and Demographic Research on Aging at UMass Boston works with communities throughout the commonwealth to research what older adults need and how the community can provide for them.

All of these examples are from universities that are part of the Age-Friendly University Global Network. But this designation just builds on what many universities have long been doing. For example, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes have helped universities design programs to reach older adults for decades. These include offerings such as dance classes, wine tastings and educational trips.

How Age-friendly Universities Improve Life for Older Students

Whether older adults go to college to earn academic credits toward a degree or just for personal development, their presence on campus benefits the entire community.

Older adults benefit from social opportunities, intellectual stimulation and personal growth. This even extends to their health. Older adults involved in social activities are less likely to develop certain diseases, including heart disease and some cancers. Continued learning is also associated with positive health outcomes, such as improved general well-being and mental health.

Research also shows that intergenerational relationships on campus can reduce younger students’ negative perceptions of older adults. Young students may associate older people less with physical decline and death and more with smiling and learning, for example. Shared classes promote more positive experiences between them, including deep and meaningful conversations.

The best programs at age-friendly universities make sure that older adults experience a greater sense of inclusivity, respect and opportunities for learning. At some universities, older adults can also find friendship in university-based retirement communities and shortened courses that meet their needs for flexibility. And at these institutions, professors are committed to integrating older adults in their college classrooms.

While older adults can engage in learning opportunities at almost any school, universities with the age-friendly designation may be their best bet when it comes to inclusion.The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an opinion for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and sources fact-checking the included information to azia@mississippifreepress.org. We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints.

David R. Buys and Aaron Guest

David R. Buys and Aaron Guest

M. Aaron Guest, PhD, MPH, MSW is a socio-environmental gerontologist and Assistant Professor of Aging in the Center for Innovation in Healthy and Resilient Aging at the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation at Arizona State University. He is an interdisciplinary trained social-environmental gerontologist interested in the predominant social and environmental domains an individual exists in and how this knowledge can lead to new understandings of health. His work pulls from a diverse, theoretically rich background, including training in public health, with an emphasis on health promotion, social work, with a focus on macro-level policy and community change, health communication, dissemination and implementation science, social network analysis, sociology, and geospatial approaches to understanding health. Through this work, he seeks to develop novel, tailored health interventions that can be utilized to increase the diffusion and translation of health innovations and thus increase access and utilization of critical health programs and services for older adults and their families. In short, he aims to create the optimal person-environment fit for the most advantageous health benefits for individuals as they age. The scope of his research can be grouped into two overarching themes: Interventions for Decreasing Health Inequities and Improving Health Equity in Aging and Aging in the Social & Built Environments. The thematic connection between these domains is a commitment to, and interest in, the social and built environments in which individuals age – and the development of understandings of the ideal person and environment fit from this knowledge. In addition to these roles, he serves as the Chair of the Age-Friendly University Global Network Secretariat, based at Arizona State University. David R. Buys, PhD, MSPH, CPH, FGSA is the State Health Specialist for the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service and Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science, Nutrition, and Health Promotion at MSU. As a researcher, he examines how food security and nutritional status affects older adults’ health-related outcomes; he has a substantial interest in the role of home and community-based services, including meals on wheels on older adults well-being. He has published nearly 40 peer-reviewed articles, including in such journals as Public Health Nutrition; the American Journal of Public Health; Journals of Gerontology: Medical Sciences; the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; and the Journal of Nutrition in Gerontology and Geriatrics. In his role as State Health Specialist for the Extension Service, Dr. Buys provides research-based health-related resources to Extension Agents in each of Mississippi’s 82 Counties with a particular focus on the creating healthy home environments, prevention and management of chronic diseases, and substance use prevention and farm stress management among rural populations. Dr. Buys maintains an adjunct appointment in the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine’s Division of Gerontology, Geriatrics, and Palliative Medicine where he previously served on faculty. He has formal training in medical sociology, health services research, and epidemiology from Mississippi College, Auburn University, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham; he is Certified in Public Health by the National Board of Public Health Examiners and is a Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

Comments

See all events >

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.