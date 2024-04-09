Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: Medicaid ExpansionPauper’s Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Anti-Abortion Activists Praise Trump for Ending Roe v. Wade, Urge National Ban

President Donald J. Trump stands on the left side of the image while Judge Amy Coney Barrett is on the right, separated by a presidential podium.
Former President Donald Trump appointed three of the six U.S. Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and its protections for federal abortion rights, including Justice Amy Coney Barrett (right). Trump is seen here with Barrett after announcing her nomination in in the White House Rose Garden on Sept. 26, 2020. Trump White House Archives / Photo by Shealah Craighead, File

For anti-abortion Christians, former President Donald Trump delivered in four years what no other Republican before him had been able to do: A conservative majority U.S. Supreme Court that would go on to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Holy Grail of the movement.

With abortion rights now controlled by each state, rather than legalized nationwide by the 1973 court ruling, Trump made clear Monday that he would not be leading the push for a federal abortion ban as he vies for his second term in the Oval Office. Some anti-abortion religious leaders criticized his approach, while others gave thanks for Trump’s past anti-abortion wins and vowed to keep pressing for federal restrictions.

“Roe is done. The opportunity to protect life is at hand,” Brent Leatherwood, who leads the Southern Baptist Convention’s political arm, said in a statement.

Candidates who profess the anti-abortion views of the voters they’re wooing “should be articulating a robust vision for establishing a true culture of life where babies are saved, mothers are served, and families are supported,” he said. “Anything short of that is not a serious attempt to court pro-life voters.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment. But in the video posted Monday on his Truth Social site, Trump backed the patchwork of state abortion laws that followed the 2022 Supreme Court decision upending federal abortion protections. Trump took credit for the outcome, a historic ruling celebrated by his evangelical base.

“Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be,” Trump said. “At the end of the day it’s all about will of the people.”

Ed Stetzer, dean of Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, categorized Trump’s approach as functionally a pro-states’ rights, pro-abortion access position, and fellow anti-abortion Christians should recognize it for the political move that it is.

“Convictions about life are better than following the political winds, and it appears that President Trump’s convictions have given way to the political winds,” said Stetzer, who thinks it is too early to tell if this would cause some conservative Christians not to vote for him.

As Republican-led states have outlawed or further restricted abortion, Democrats believe the fight over abortion rights helps them at the polls. The issue will be on some state ballots again this year.

For many anti-abortion advocates, voting for President Joe Biden, who is vowing to restore Roe v. Wade’s protections if re-elected, is not an option. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, one of the nation’s biggest anti-abortion advocacy groups, rebuked Trump’s position, but remains committed to defeating Biden and congressional Democrats.

“We are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position. Unborn children and their mothers deserve national protections and national advocacy from the brutality of the abortion industry,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, a Catholic and president of the organization, in a statement.

“Saying the issue is ‘back to the states’ cedes the national debate to the Democrats,” she said.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition, an evangelical advocacy group founded by conservative activist Ralph Reed, said in a statement that it still plans to contact millions of voters of faith between now and the election to make sure they know where the current president stands on abortion: “Biden and the far Left are the real extremists, and their radical position on abortion is not only morally repugnant but is way outside mainstream.”

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, said in a statement that he is pushing for federal restrictions on abortion and for former President Trump, if reelected, to reverse Biden administration policies that expand abortion access.

“I applaud President Trump for the work he has done, but that work is not over,” he said.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Holly Meyer and Tiffany Stanley, Associated Press

Holly Meyer and Tiffany Stanley, Associated Press

Meyer helps lead the AP's global religion team. She is based in Nashville, Tennessee. Stanley is a reporter and editor on The Associated Press' global religion team. She is based in Washington, D.C..
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.