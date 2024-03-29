Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
An older man in a light grey suit poses beside a woman in a green top
Former Mississippi Department of Archives and History Director Elbert Hilliard (left), seen here with current director Katie Blount (right), died on March 17, 2024, at age 87. He led MDAH from 1973 to 2004. In a statement on Monday, March 18, 2024, Blount said Hilliard’s “work had a profound impact on the effort to preserve, interpret, and promote Mississippi history.” Photo courtesy MDAH

Person of the Day | Elbert Hilliard: Longtime Department of Archives and History Leader

Associated Press

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Elbert R. Hilliard, who led the Mississippi Department of Archives and History from 1973 to 2004 and established a grant program to preserve courthouses and other historical buildings, has died. He was 87.

Hilliard started working for the department in 1965 and became its fifth director in 1973. After retirement, he was named director emeritus. The department said he died on Sunday, March 17, but did not say where.

The department’s current director, Katie Blount, said in a statement Monday that the agency grew to have “a national reputation for excellence” under Hilliard.

“His work had a profound impact on the effort to preserve, interpret, and promote Mississippi history,” Blount said.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann called Hilliard “a true icon of the state.”

Hilliard worked with legislators to give Mississippi one of the strongest historic preservation laws in the country, the department’s statement said.

During his time as director, the department established a program to manage state government records, and he traveled to promote records management for cities and counties.

Hilliard oversaw funding for construction of the William F. Winter Archives and History Building that was dedicated in downtown Jackson in 2003. He was secretary-treasurer of the Mississippi Historical Society from 1973 to 2017 and served as editor-in-chief for the Journal of Mississippi History throughout his 31 years as department director.

“He dedicated his career to promoting the preservation and understanding of Mississippi history,” said Brother Rogers, secretary-treasurer for the Mississippi Historical Society. “He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also for his personal rectitude, humility, and generosity.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

