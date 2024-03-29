JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Elbert R. Hilliard, who led the Mississippi Department of Archives and History from 1973 to 2004 and established a grant program to preserve courthouses and other historical buildings, has died. He was 87.

Hilliard started working for the department in 1965 and became its fifth director in 1973. After retirement, he was named director emeritus. The department said he died on Sunday, March 17, but did not say where.

The department’s current director, Katie Blount, said in a statement Monday that the agency grew to have “a national reputation for excellence” under Hilliard.

“His work had a profound impact on the effort to preserve, interpret, and promote Mississippi history,” Blount said.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann called Hilliard “a true icon of the state.”

Hilliard worked with legislators to give Mississippi one of the strongest historic preservation laws in the country, the department’s statement said.

During his time as director, the department established a program to manage state government records, and he traveled to promote records management for cities and counties.

Hilliard oversaw funding for construction of the William F. Winter Archives and History Building that was dedicated in downtown Jackson in 2003. He was secretary-treasurer of the Mississippi Historical Society from 1973 to 2017 and served as editor-in-chief for the Journal of Mississippi History throughout his 31 years as department director.

“He dedicated his career to promoting the preservation and understanding of Mississippi history,” said Brother Rogers, secretary-treasurer for the Mississippi Historical Society. “He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also for his personal rectitude, humility, and generosity.”

Submit nominations for Person of the Day articles to mfp.ms/pod.