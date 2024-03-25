Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: Medicaid ExpansionPauper’s Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Tornadoes Likely Today, Overnight in Mississippi as Severe Weather Reaches State

Severe Weather Likely graphic for the state of Mississippi
With severe weather arriving across Mississippi on Monday, March 25, 2024, some parts of the state will experience winds of up to 70 mph with tornadoes likely, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said. Graphic MEMA/NOAA

Severe weather could affect the entire state today and “tornadoes are likely with some strong tornadoes possible,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned this morning.

The agency says that severe weather could arrive in some parts of the state as early as 1 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Central Mississippi and some parts of north and south Mississippi face the highest risk. MEMA says hail up to the size of a quarter and damaging winds up to 70 mph, just shy of Category 1 hurricane wind speeds, are possible.

The National Weather Service says that the parts of Mississippi with the highest likelihood for strong tornadoes include a large section ranging from Cleveland in North Mississippi down to McComb and Hattiesburg in South Mississippi, and from Vicksburg in West Mississippi to Meridian in East Mississippi. Parts of Louisiana are also included in the area most in danger for strong tornadoes.

If any storm shelters open today, MEMA will list any reported to the agency on its website. The agency urges people to know their safe place, have multiple ways to receive alerts other than just social media or outdoor sirens; other options include NOAA weather radio, local TV and radio and weather apps.

The following is a list of tips MEMA provides for staying safe amid tornadoes:

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE IN YOUR HOME DURING A TORNADO:

  • Go to the lowest level of the home, an inner hallway, or smaller inner room without windows, such as a closet or bathroom.
  • Get away from windows and go to the center of the room. Avoid corners, because they tend to attract debris.
  • Get under a sturdy piece of furniture, such as a workbench or heavy table.

IF YOU ARE IN A MOBILE HOME:

  • Evacuate the mobile home, even if it is equipped with tie-downs. Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation, or if one is not available, lie in a ditch or low-lying area a safe distance away from the mobile home. Tornadoes cannot change elevation quickly enough to pick someone up out of a ditch, especially a deep ditch or culvert.

IF YOU ARE AT WORK OR SCHOOL:

  • Go to the basement or to an inside hallway at the lowest level of the building.
  • Avoid places with wide-span roofs, such as auditoriums, cafeterias, large hallways or shopping malls.
  • Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

IF OUTDOORS:

  • If possible, get inside a sturdy building with a concrete foundation.
  • If shelter is not available, or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building.
  • Be aware of the potential for flooding.

IF YOU ARE IN A VEHICLE:

  • Never try to out drive a tornado in your vehicle. Tornadoes can change direction very quickly and can lift a vehicle and toss it in the air.
  • Get out of the vehicle and take shelter in a nearby building.
  • If there is no time to get indoors, get out of the vehicle and lie in a ditch or low-lying area away from the vehicle.
Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.