Severe weather could affect the entire state today and “tornadoes are likely with some strong tornadoes possible,” the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warned this morning.

The agency says that severe weather could arrive in some parts of the state as early as 1 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Central Mississippi and some parts of north and south Mississippi face the highest risk. MEMA says hail up to the size of a quarter and damaging winds up to 70 mph, just shy of Category 1 hurricane wind speeds, are possible.

The National Weather Service says that the parts of Mississippi with the highest likelihood for strong tornadoes include a large section ranging from Cleveland in North Mississippi down to McComb and Hattiesburg in South Mississippi, and from Vicksburg in West Mississippi to Meridian in East Mississippi. Parts of Louisiana are also included in the area most in danger for strong tornadoes.

If any storm shelters open today, MEMA will list any reported to the agency on its website. The agency urges people to know their safe place, have multiple ways to receive alerts other than just social media or outdoor sirens; other options include NOAA weather radio, local TV and radio and weather apps.

🌪️Tornadoes are likely across parts of Mississippi today (3/25/2024) during the afternoon and overnight hours. So it is very important to know where your safe place is located.🌪️

❤️Practice your action plan NOW with your family BEFORE the storms begin. pic.twitter.com/vqSenxhjtS — msema (@MSEMA) March 25, 2024

The following is a list of tips MEMA provides for staying safe amid tornadoes:

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE IN YOUR HOME DURING A TORNADO:

Go to the lowest level of the home, an inner hallway, or smaller inner room without windows, such as a closet or bathroom.

Get away from windows and go to the center of the room. Avoid corners, because they tend to attract debris.

Get under a sturdy piece of furniture, such as a workbench or heavy table.

IF YOU ARE IN A MOBILE HOME:

Evacuate the mobile home, even if it is equipped with tie-downs. Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation, or if one is not available, lie in a ditch or low-lying area a safe distance away from the mobile home. Tornadoes cannot change elevation quickly enough to pick someone up out of a ditch, especially a deep ditch or culvert.

IF YOU ARE AT WORK OR SCHOOL:

Go to the basement or to an inside hallway at the lowest level of the building.

Avoid places with wide-span roofs, such as auditoriums, cafeterias, large hallways or shopping malls.

Use your arms to protect your head and neck.

IF OUTDOORS:

If possible, get inside a sturdy building with a concrete foundation.

If shelter is not available, or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building.

Be aware of the potential for flooding.

IF YOU ARE IN A VEHICLE: