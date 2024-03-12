Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
State Takeover of Jackson Water System Passes Senate

A man in a black suit proffers a piece of paper to a woman in a floral top. Behind them is a doorway labeled "SVPREME COVRT"
For the second year in a row, the Mississippi Senate passed a bill on March 12, 2024, that would transfer control of Jackson’s troubled water system to a regional board. Sen. Sollie Norwood, a Jackson Democrat, expressed concern on the Senate floor on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, that the Republican senator from North Mississippi who wrote the bill did not confer with him as a Jackson lawmaker first. Norwood is seen here (right) with Mississippi House Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson (left). AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s water system could soon be under the control of a state-appointed body after the Mississippi Senate passed a bill that would transfer control of the state capital city’s troubled water system to a regional board.

Republican Sen. David Parker of Olive Branch introduced a slightly modified version of the bill after last year’s version died in the House. The proposal drew fierce opposition from Jackson officials, who said the Republican-controlled Legislature was usurping the authority of local leaders, most of whom are Democrats.

Almost every Senate Democrat voted against the bill again Tuesday before it passed 35-14. The legislation was held for the possibility of more debate in the Senate. It eventually would go to the House.

The bill would create a corporate nonprofit known as the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority to govern Jackson’s water system. It would be overseen by a nine-member board, with one appointment by the mayor, two by the Jackson City Council, three by the governor and three by the lieutenant governor. Under the bill’s original version, city officials would not have had any appointments.

A photo of Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba standing outside in a blue suit and tie. He's standing towards the sunlight and speaking
Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said an effort to create a state-appointed regional water authority to take over the City’s water and sewer systems is part of a larger “effort to seize control of a Black city that is run by Black leadership” during a press conference at City Hall in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, March 4, 2024. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba opposes the bill, saying it’s an example of the majority-white and Republican-led Legislature trying to seize control from a majority-Black city.

Parker said the bill would help address issues that have disrupted the utility on numerous occasions and left residents without consistent access to running water. Infrastructure breakdowns in 2022 caused some Jackson residents to go weeks without water for their basic needs.

Parker’s district is in northwest Mississippi, but he lives with his daughter at an apartment complex in Jackson when the Legislature is in session. He said scooping up water from the building’s swimming pool to use in their shared apartment’s toilets is part of what motivated him to write the bill.

“To be continually hearing and seeing in the newspapers that I have no business as a customer of the Jackson water authority to be addressing this situation is, at the very least, concerning to me,” Parker said on the Senate floor.

Two Democratic senators who represent parts of Jackson—Sollie Norwood and Hillman Frazier—peppered Parker with questions about why he didn’t meet with them before introducing the proposal.

“Senator Parker, you do realize I represent the city of Jackson … and you have not said one word to me regarding this,” Norwood said.

Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, speaks during debate
“To be continually hearing and seeing in the newspapers that I have no business as a customer of the Jackson water authority to be addressing this situation is, at the very least, concerning to me,” Mississippi Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, said on the Senate floor on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

Parker responded that he had his assistant place memos on senators’ desks and that he had incorporated feedback from various people in Jackson. Parker pointed to support from Ted Henifin, the manager appointed by a federal court in December 2022 to manage the water system on an interim basis.

“It appears that many of the comments I provided during the last session regarding the bill introduced in 2023 were taken to heart and this bill now includes many of the suggestions I made at that time,” Henifin said in a statement.

Among the comments Henifin provided was that federal funds should only be used within the areas served by Jackson’s water system. Jackson-area lawmakers had been concerned that hundreds of millions in federal funds approved by Congress to fix the city’s water system would be diverted to other areas.

The bill has been designed to ensure there is a governance structure in place when Henifin leaves Jackson and the federal funds run out, Parker said. The federal order appointing Henifin does not have a termination date on his appointment as Jackson’s water manager.

Michael Goldberg, Associated Press/Report For America

Michael Goldberg, Associated Press/Report For America

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.
