Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020Pauper’s Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Mississippi Revokes Medical-Cannabis Testing Lab’s License After Investigation

Purple gloved hands are seen weighing a bag of marijuana on a scale
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, that it had revoked the license for medical-cannabis testing lab Rapid Analytics in Natchez, Miss. Rapid Analytics once tested 70% of the State’s medical-cannabis supply. Two testing labs for medical-marijuana products remain operational. File Photo by R. Press / National Institute of Standards and Technology

The Mississippi State Department of Health has revoked the license for one of the state’s three medical-cannabis testing labs following an investigation that revealed “significant deviations from regulatory standards and approved procedures,” MSDH said in a statement on Thursday.

The department put products tested at the Rapid Analytics lab in Natchez, Miss., on hold in December after another lab detected toxins in samples Rapid Analytics had already cleared.

“Medical cannabis testing is critical to ensuring product safety for patients, and Rapid Analytics’ disregard for regulatory compliance poses a threat to public health and welfare,” MSDH said. “As such, MSDH has determined to revoke the establishment’s license effective March 13, 2024.”

Rapid Analytics once tested 70% of the state’s medical cannabis. Mississippi now has two medical-cannabis testing labs, including Steep Hill Mississippi in Jackson and Alchemy Analytics in Meridian, which opened earlier this year after the State put a hold on products tested by Rapid Analytics. MSDH Director of External Affairs and Media Relations told the Mississippi Free Press on Thursday that the department expects a third testing lab will open in the near future.

Concerns about the Natchez lab arose after Rapid Analytics and Steep Hill tested the same cannabis sample, but Steep Hill’s analysis showed impurities while Rapid Analytics’ did not, Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association Executive Director Mike Watkins told the Mississippi Free Press on Jan. 8.

A man taking a selfie inside a marijuana grow room
Both Rapid Analytics and Steep Hill Mississippi tested the same medical-cannabis sample, but Steep Hill’s analysis showed impurities while Rapid Analytics’ did not, Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association Executive Director Mike Watkins (pictured) told the Mississippi Free Press on Jan. 8, 2023. Photo courtesy Mike Watkins

After receiving a tip, MSDH put an administrative hold on some medical-cannabis products the lab tested in December and temporarily suspended Rapid Analytics’ license. The department has not released the source of the tip.

Hardy Case, a consultant for 74 Suns in Canton, Miss., told the Mississippi Free Press that testing has slowed since Rapid Analytics’ suspension while more testing labs wait for approval to open.

“Since the initial suspension in December, it’s taken tests about twice to three times as long as it took before the initial suspension. And that time frame has carried over to today still,” he told the Mississippi Free Press on Thursday.

Rapid Analytics has 20 days to appeal MSDH’s decision. While Case said he is unsure what caused MSDH to revoke the lab’s license, the public will know the investigation’s results after the appeals process.

“This is unprecedented in a brand new lab in a brand new industry to lose its license like this,” he said.

Case said he had hoped the state would have at least six testing labs open by now and has heard rumors of labs opening that have not come to fruition. He said he wants MSDH to speed up the process for medical-cannabis testing labs to open but was relieved to learn that the State had already contracted with Alchemy Analytics so Steep Hill is not bearing the testing burden alone.

“Hopefully the industry will find out what occurred with Rapid Analytics sooner than later so potential labs who may want to open up will know more clearly what to do and what not to do,” the consultant said.

Headshot of a man wearing a suit and glasses
74 Suns Consultant Hardy Case said on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, that the State of Mississippi needs to expedite the opening of new medical-cannabis testing facilities. Photo courtesy Hardy Case

Case said the State should spend some money to attract new testing labs or even send products out of state for testing to speed up approvals. MSDH and the Legislature could incentivize entrepreneurs to open labs in Mississippi, he added, noting that Mississippi’s medical-cannabis program brought in over $37 million for the state from 2022 to 2023. He urged leaders to ensure medical-cannabis products are available to patients and businesses that rely on it.

“We now have thousands of Mississippians working, paying their bills, depending on the cannabis industry,” he said. “New businesses are coming up daily.”

The Mississippi Free Press called Rapid Analytics for an interview but did not hear back by press time.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.