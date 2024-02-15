Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
FOCUS: H.B. 1020Pauper’s Field BurialsState LegislatureNational NewsFact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Inmates Were Exposed to Dangerous Chemicals and Denied Health Care, Lawsuit Says

Susie Balfour, pictured outside the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse as several people hold signs calling for justice behind her
Susan Balfour filed a federal lawsuit saying that while she was incarcerated in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, she was required to mix potentially cancer-causing cleaning materials without protective equipment and eventually developed cancer. She is pictured here at a press conference outside the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., on Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Inmates at a Mississippi prison were forced to mix raw cleaning chemicals without protective equipment, with one alleging she later contracted terminal cancer and was denied timely medical care, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges.

Susan Balfour, 62, was incarcerated for 33 years at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility until her release in December 2021. Prisoners were required to clean the facility, without protective equipment, using chemicals that might cause cancer, Balfour’s lawsuit says.

Balfour contracted terminal breast cancer, a condition that prison health care providers failed to identify years ago because they could save money by not performing necessary medical screenings and treatment, the lawsuit filed in the U.S. Southern District of Mississippi contends.

“I feel betrayed by our system that failed to provide timely medical care for me. I feel hopeless, I feel angry, I feel bitterness. I feel shock and disbelief of this going on with me at a time when I’m getting ready to get out (of prison),” Balfour said in an interview Tuesday. “It is too much to take in, that this is happening to me.”

Erica Hill holds a sign that reads "Justice for Barbara" in one hand and a photo of Barbara in the other hand
Erica Hill, pictured, holds a photo of her mother Barbara, who is currently incarcerated, at a press conference outside of the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., on Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

The companies contracted to provide health care to prisoners at the facility — Wexford Health Sources, Centurion Health and VitalCore — delayed or failed to schedule follow-up cancer screenings for Balfour even though they had been recommended by prison physicians, the lawsuit says.

All three companies did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment. A spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Corrections said the agency would not comment on active litigation.

The lawsuit, which seeks compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at a trial, says at least 15 other unidentified people incarcerated at the prison have cancer and are not receiving life-saving care.

One of Balfour’s lawyers, Drew Tominello, said in an interview that her attorneys had not established with certainty that exposure to the chemicals caused Balfour’s cancer. But the lawsuit focuses on what they say were substantial delays and denial of medical treatment that could have detected her cancer earlier.

Andrew Tominello, pictured outside the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse as several people hold signs calling for justice behind him
Attorney Drew Tominello said the cause of Susan Balfour’s cancer still had not been conclusively determined. Photo by Shaunicy

Incentives in the companies’ contracts with the state Department of Corrections encouraged cost-cutting by reducing outpatient referrals and interfering with physicians’ independent clinical judgments, the lawsuit alleges.

Balfour was initially convicted of murdering a police officer and sentenced to death, but that conviction was later reversed in 1992 after the Mississippi Supreme Court found her constitutional rights had been violated during her trial. She later reached a plea agreement on a lesser charge, Tominello said.

Balfour’s attorneys say her cancer may have been detectable over a decade ago. After she was released in 2021, an outpatient doctor performed a mammogram that showed she had stage four breast cancer, the suit says.

Pauline Rogers, pictured outside the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse as several people hold signs calling for justice behind her
RECH Foundation co-founder Pauline Rogers spoke at a press conference on Feb. 14, 2024 outside the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Miss. Rogers said she was previously incarcerated for shoplifting and now considers herself an advocate to “fighting to bring humanity to prisons.” Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

Pauline Rogers, Co-Founder of the Rech Foundation, an organization that assists formerly incarcerated people, called the alleged prison cleaning protocols “a clear violation of basic human rights.”

“These are human beings that deserve a second chance in life,” Rogers said. “Instead, these companies are withholding care to make a profit off the women they’re leaving to get sick and die.”

You can read the lawsuit here.

Michael Goldberg, Associated Press/Report For America

Michael Goldberg, Associated Press/Report For America

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.
