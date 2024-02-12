Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020Pauper’s Field BurialsState Legislature • Voting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

President Donald J. Trump and President Vladimir Putin speak from matching podiums labeled "Helsinki 2018." Behind them are a line of US and Russian flags.
The Mississippi Free Press reported on Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump’s Feb. 10, 2024, declaration that he would encourage Russia to attack American allies that he claims do not contribute enough to NATO’s defense budget. Trump is seen here with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland. Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Editor’s Note | Why We Reported on Trump’s NATO Remarks

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

When Mississippi Free Press Editor and CEO Donna Ladd texted me Saturday saying we should report on Donald Trump saying he would encourage Russia to attack certain American allies, I knew she was right.

Several major national media outlets were fumbling the ball and either ignoring those remarks or giving them less weight than they deserve. Donna said we should set an example for how national media ought to cover such extreme policy declarations, and I agreed. So we did.

I can’t express how gratifying it has been to see people around the country, frustrated with many national publications’ treatment of stories like this, embracing our decision in the last 24 hours. After all, we are a Mississippi publication; local reporting in the Magnolia State is and always will be our primary focus.

But we do believe there is value in ensuring we’re telling readers about important national stories, too—and drawing attention to news that we believe deserve more attention. National stories affect Mississippi, too. As Donna tweeted this morning, “Hell, if a paper called NEW YORK Times can report urgent national news, then a site called MISSISSIPPI Free Press can too.”

We’ll be sharing more about our plans to report more stories of national and state interest in the future, which may even involve a Washington, D.C.-based reporter or collaboration to help us better cover Mississippi’s congressional delegation and the policy decisions that affect Mississippians—a reporter Donna has wanted since before we launched.

As a publication that launched the month the COVID-19 pandemic began, we’ve always had to be nimble and respond to a fast-changing industry and news environment. It isn’t always easy; shifts in social media ownership or changes in algorithms can force us to reassess how we reach readers overnight.

As I told Washington Post technology and online culture reporter Taylor Lorenz over the weekend when she called to ask my opinion on Meta’s decision to limit “political” content on the social-media site Threads, “If social-media corporations are hiding local political news from you, you’re going to be less informed, and the place you live in is going to be worse off.”

Social-media upheavals, a continually changing internet, corporate buyouts and the decline of traditional news outlets have all placed enormous strain on newsrooms across the world. But the Free Press team is no stranger to the need to adapt and rethink old ways to bring necessary journalism to our readers. And no matter what comes next, we’ll keep doing it. Democracy depends on this work.

Consider becoming a member to support a newsroom focused on democracy, solutions and equality.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

Comments

See all events >

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.