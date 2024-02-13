Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Two people look outside their front door as water floods into the neighborhood
Low-income communities often have a longer wait for electricity to come back after outages. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Opinion | Power Outages Leave Poor Communities In the Dark Longer

Chuanyi Ji and Scott C. Ganz

Chuanyi Ji and Scott C. Ganz

Electricity is essential to just about everyone rich and poor, old and young. Yet, when severe storms strike, socioeconomically disadvantaged communities often wait longest to recover.

That isn’t just a perception.

We analyzed data from over 15 million consumers in 588 U.S. counties who lost power when hurricanes made landfall between January 2017 and October 2020. The results show that poorer communities did indeed wait longer for the lights to go back on.

A 1-decile drop in socioeconomic status in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social vulnerability index was associated with a 6.1% longer outage on average. This corresponds to waiting an extra 170 minutes on average for power to be restored, and sometimes much longer.

Implications For Policy and Utilities

One likely reason for this disparity is written into utilities’ standard storm recovery policies. Often, these polices prioritize critical infrastructure first when restoring power after an outage, then large commercial and industrial customers. They next seek to recover as many households as they can as quickly as possible.

Two maps of the southeastern U.S. show a correlation between outages and social vulnerability
The top map shows the total duration of power outages over eight storms by county. The lower map is a comparison with socioeconomic status taken into account, showing that counties with lower average socioeconomic status have longer outages than expected. Ganz et al, 2023, PNAS Nexus

While this approach may seem procedurally fair, these recovery routines appear to have an unintended effect of often making vulnerable communities wait longer for electricity to be restored. One reason may be that these communities are farther from critical infrastructure, or they may be predominantly in older neighborhoods where power infrastructure requires more significant repairs.

The upshot is that households that are already at greater risk from severe weather—whether due to being in flood-prone areas or in vulnerable buildings—and those who are least likely to have insurance or other resources to help them recover are also likely to face the longest storm-caused power outages. Long outages can mean refrigerated food goes bad, no running water and delays in repairing damage, including delays in running fans to dry out water damage and avoid mold.

A store in Austin, Texas, is closed during a widespread power outage amid a winter cold snap in 2021.
Commercial areas are often higher on the priority list for faster power recovery in an outage. This store was still closed for several days during Texas’ widespread outages in 2021. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Our study spanned 108 service regions, including investor-owned utilities, cooperatives and public utilities. The differential impact on poorer communities did not line up with any particular storm, region or individual utility. We also found no correlation with race, ethnicity or housing type. Only average socioeconomic level stood out.

How To Make Power Recovery Less Biased

There are ways to improve power recovery times for everyone, beyond the necessary work of improving the stability of power distribution.

Policymakers and utilities can start by reexamining power restoration practices and power infrastructure maintenance, such as replacing aging utility poles and trimming trees, with disadvantaged communities in mind.

Power providers already have granular data on power usage and grid performance in their service regions. They can begin experimenting with alternative recovery routines that consider the vulnerability of their customers in ways that do not substantially affect average recovery duration.

For socioeconomically vulnerable regions that are likely to experience long outages because of their locations and possibly the aging energy infrastructure, utilities and policymakers can proactively ensure that households are well prepared to evacuate or have access to backup sources of power.

Two men look at cell phones in the dark on a porch
People in some Fort Myers, Fla., neighborhoods still lacked water and electricity more than a week after Hurricane Ian in 2022. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

For example, the U.S. Department of Energy announced in October 2023 that it would invest in developing dozens of resilience hubs and microgrids to help supply local power to key buildings within communities when the wider grid goes down. Louisiana plans several of these hubs, using solar and large-scale batteries, in or near disadvantaged communities.

Policymakers and utilities can also invest in broader energy infrastructure and renewable energy in these vulnerable communities. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Justice40 program directs that 40% of the benefit from certain federal energy, transportation and housing investments benefit disadvantaged communities. That may help residents who need public help the most.

Severe weather events are becoming more common as global temperatures rise. That increases the need for better planning and approaches that don’t leave low-income residents in the dark.

Chenghao Duan, a Ph.D. student at Georgia Tech, also contributed to this article.The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

This MFP Voices essay does not necessarily represent the views of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, the Mississippi Free Press, its staff or board members. To submit an opinion for the MFP Voices section, send up to 1,200 words and sources fact-checking the included information to azia@mississippifreepress.org. We welcome a wide variety of viewpoints.

Dr. Chuanyi Ji is the associate professor of engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Her research lies in both basic and applied areas of networking and machine learning. Ji's research interests include: investigating fundamental properties and deriving engineering solutions for modeling and managing heterogeneous large networks; developing learning algorithms and their applications in networks; and seeking knowledge and insights from large-scale network data. Scott C. Ganz is an associate teaching professor of strategy at Georgetown MSB and a research fellow in economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute. His research focuses on how organizations learn and, specifically, how organizational politics, hierarchy and the design of decision-making institutions impact information aggregation, organizational adaptation and organizational performance. Ganz also writes on public policy topics including business policy, healthcare policy, environmental policy, tax policy and housing policy. The motivation and common goal of his work is to get better information into the policy process so that decision makers can make better decisions. Research she has been involved with includes resilience of the energy grid and communication networks, proactive anomaly detection, scalability of measurement-based network monitoring, and performance and efficiency issues of learning algorithms.
