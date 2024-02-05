Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020Pauper’s Field BurialsState Legislature • Voting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Punishment Dropped For Black 10-Year-Old Who Peed in Public

Headshot of Carlos Moore looking to the right
A 10-year-old Black boy who was arrested for public urination in Senatobia, Miss., will no longer have to serve probation or write an essay on Kobe Bryant, the family’s attorney Carlos Moore announced after a judge’s ruling on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

A 10-year-old Black boy who was arrested for public urination will no longer have to serve probation or write an essay on Kobe Bryant after a Tate County, Miss., judge withdrew the punishment on Monday.

Senatobia police officers arrested the third grader on Aug. 10, 2023, when they saw him urinating in a public parking lot beside his mother’s car while she was inside an attorney’s office. His mother said officers put her son in a police car and drove him to the station where they put him in a jail cell. The Mississippi Free Press is not identifying the boy or his mother in the interest of his privacy.

After his arrest, Judge Rusty sentenced the boy to three months probation and ordered him to write a two-page book report on Kobe Bryant.

But the boy’s mother refused to make her son fulfill the probation requests. Harlow held a hearing on Monday and agreed with her, dismissing a Tate County Youth Court petition that said her son needed placing under supervision.

The family’s attorney, Carlos Moore, is accusing the officers of violating the child’s 4th and 14th Amendment rights.

“This case will be instructive on how to treat all individuals, including Black, young individuals who may have committed a minor infraction,” Moore told the Mississippi Free Press on Monday. “I believe everyone is entitled to due process and equal protection under the law.”

Moore said he plans to file a lawsuit against the City of Senatobia, the officers involved and Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler. Race was a key factor in the boy’s arrest, Moore alleged.

“I’m 99.99% sure that a white child would not have been arrested for public urination under the same circumstances,” Moore told the Mississippi Free Press.

In a public statement on Aug. 21, 2023, Chandler said the police department fired one of the officers involved in the child’s arrest and disciplined the others. The department holds annual juvenile-justice trainings, he added.

“The officers’ decisions violated our written policy and went against our prior training on how to deal with these situations,” the chief said in a Facebook post.

The Mississippi Free Press called the Senatobia Police Department for comment Monday afternoon but could not reach anyone at the station.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.