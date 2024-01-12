Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020Pauper’s Field BurialsState Legislature • Voting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson Water • Race & Racism

Ballot Initiative Revival Efforts Fall to New Chairman

Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, speaks during debate
Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Efforts for Mississippi to revive the ballot initiative system allowing people to circulate positions and put issues on the statewide ballots will now fall to a new committee leader in the Mississippi Senate.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann appointed Republican David Parker of Olive Branch Thursday as chairman of the Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee. He replaces Republican John Polk of Hattiesburg in that role.

Moments after Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann announced senators’ committee assignments for the four-year term, Parker told The Associated Press that he will start thinking about proposals to create a new initiative process.

Although Parker did not mention putting restrictions on campaign spending to collect signatures on petitions, he said: “I don’t like when people outside of Mississippi come into Mississippi and try to change the way we think.”

Mississippi had an initiative process for decades until the state Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that the process was no longer valid because it required people to gather an equal number of signatures from outdated congressional districts.

During the 2022 and 2023 legislative sessions, the House and Senate disagreed on details for a new initiative process, so the issue remains unresolved.

The change in the Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee chairmanship was one of a few that Hosemann made in Senate leadership positions.

Republicans hold a majority in the 52-member Senate, and Hosemann gave most of the high-profile chairmanships to fellow Republicans, as he did in his first term.

Hosemann appointed Republican Nicole Boyd of Oxford as the new chairwoman of Universities and Colleges. In that position, she replaces Republican Rita Parks Potts of Corinth, who is the new chairwoman of Local and Private, a committee that considers requests from cities and counties, such as authorization for local taxes to fund parks and recreation projects.

Hosemann kept the same leaders of the two money committees — Republican Briggs Hopson of Vicksburg in Appropriations, which helps write the budget; and Republican Josh Harkins of Flowood in Finance, which handles taxes and borrowing.

He also kept Republican Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula as chairman of Judiciary A and Republican Joey Fillingane of Sumrall as chairman of Judiciary B — committees that consider changes that affect criminal and civil cases.

Also remaining in significant chairmanships are Republican Dennis DeBar of Leakesville in Education; Democrat Hob Bryan of Amory in Public Health and Welfare; Republican Kevin

Blackwell of Southaven in Medicaid; Republican Jenifer Branning of Philadelphia in Transportation; and Democrat David Blount of Jackson in Gaming.

Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press

Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press

Emily Wagster Pettus is a Mississippi statehouse and political reporter at The Associated Press.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Search
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

See all events >

Upcoming Events

See all events >

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.