George County Deputy Jeremy Malone Shot, Killed During Traffic Stop

Jeremy Malone seen laughing with his wife and three daughters in a Christmas themed family photo
George County Deputy Jeremy Malone, pictured top-right with his family, died after authorities say a suspect shot him during a traffic stop on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is hosting a gofundme fundraiser for his family featuring this photo. Photo courtesy gofundme campaign

BEAUMONT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday evening. Police later killed a suspect following a car chase, authorities said.

George County Deputy Jeremy Malone was killed after he stopped a vehicle around 5:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 98 in Rocky Creek, George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon said in a statement.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, led police on a chase out of the county and police killed the suspect as the pursuit ended, Mixon said.

After the suspect left George County, the chase went through Greene County into Perry County before police fatally shot the suspect on U.S. 98 near Beaumont, WLOX-TV reported.

The Mississippi Department of Investigations will oversee investigations into the shootings.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves confirmed the deputy’s death in a social media post.

“Mississippi will always remember Deputy Malone,” Reeves wrote. “Our state remains deeply thankful for all our law enforcement officers who bravely place their lives on the line every day in defense of our communities.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

All Posts

Republish This Story

