Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 2023 ElectionsVoting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism

No Explosives Found at Mississippi Capitol Despite Bomb Threat

A view of the Mississippi State Capitol building with a Capitol Police car parked in front
After a bomb threat on the second day of the 2024 legislative session, the Mississippi Capitol Building in Jackson, Miss., went on lockdown on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Capitol Police and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced before noon that no explosives had been found following a morning search. Seen here, a Capitol Police officer warns off a passerby as they investigate. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Legislators are back at work in the Mississippi Capitol Building after a bomb threat resulted in a lockdown on Wednesday morning—the second day of the 2024 legislative session.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety finished searching the Capitol for explosives and “suspicious equipment” and has cleared the building, a spokesperson said in a statement to the Mississippi Free Press just after 11 a.m..

“This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings,” the statement said.

Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the bomb threat on Twitter and thanked law enforcement for its quick response.

“I’m incredibly thankful to the Capitol Police and all the Mississippi law enforcement officers who immediately responded to the incident,” he said.

DPS has not released any further information regarding the threat.

Georgia and Kentucky also had to evacuate their respective state capitol buildings this morning because of bomb threats, local news outlets reported. Both buildings are clear now and people have gone back to work.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.