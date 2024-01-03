Legislators are back at work in the Mississippi Capitol Building after a bomb threat resulted in a lockdown on Wednesday morning—the second day of the 2024 legislative session.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety finished searching the Capitol for explosives and “suspicious equipment” and has cleared the building, a spokesperson said in a statement to the Mississippi Free Press just after 11 a.m..

“This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings,” the statement said.

Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the bomb threat on Twitter and thanked law enforcement for its quick response.

“I’m incredibly thankful to the Capitol Police and all the Mississippi law enforcement officers who immediately responded to the incident,” he said.

DPS has not released any further information regarding the threat.

Georgia and Kentucky also had to evacuate their respective state capitol buildings this morning because of bomb threats, local news outlets reported. Both buildings are clear now and people have gone back to work.