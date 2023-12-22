Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 2023 ElectionsVoting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism

Hands of diverse peoples all stacked in a circle for teamwork
“Your gifts help attract national philanthropy and expand Mississippi’s most inclusive newsroom,” Kimberly Griffin writes. Photo by Rawpixel on DepositPhotos

Publisher’s Note | Your Support Helps MFP Attract Grants and National Philanthropy 

Kimberly Griffin

Kimberly Griffin

We’ve hit the pages on the calendar when many of us reflect on what we did or didn’t accomplish over the past 12 months. This is our first full year of being out and about post-COVID-19 quarantine, and if you’re anything like me, it’s been a blur. I’m closing out a terrific two-year revenue cohort with the Local Online News Publishers, who’ve given us the resources and training to help grow and diversify fundraising.

It might not feel like it to you, particularly those who know us from our Jackson Free Press days, but we are very new to fundraising. I was an associate publisher at the JFP, which means I know how to sell ads. Cristen Hemmins, our director of giving, also has extensive ad-sales experience. Then there’s Donna Ladd, a newspaper woman and editor extraordinaire to the core, and Kristen Brenemen, our award-winning designer and creative director from the Jackson Free Press, who has transitioned to our tech person because this woman can learn anything.

Much of what we’ve done since the Mississippi Free Press launched as a nonprofit newsroom in 2020 has been on-the-job training, which by grace and good vibes, has turned out pretty well for a statewide outlet that started with $50,000 less than four years ago.

We're proud to be selected as an inaugural recipient of a MacArthur Foundation Press Forward Local News Grant
This week, the MacArthur Foundation named the Mississippi Free Press as part of its initial cohort of eight newsrooms to receive Press Forward grants.

When we join these training sessions our various industry organizations host, it requires a lot of data crunching and looking at your fundraising pie, so to speak. We learn where we can grow and what areas of revenue are going well for us. To name one, every coach is floored that 65% of our fundraising came from individual donors in 2022. That shock is extended when we tell them we have donors in every state and that our recurring individual donors—folks who give monthly, annually or quarterly—pay for a salary and a half each year.

A good chunk of you are what many in the nonprofit media call small donors. You are simply donors to us. We’re eternally grateful if you donate $10 or $100,000.

You might have heard that the MacArthur Foundation included us as one of eight newsrooms in the first round of coveted Press Forward support. Let me tell you something: We would not have gotten that $350,000 grant without your support because the numbers don’t lie. Your gifts grow and sustain us because you want us here for a long time (and many of you read the Jackson Free Press for 20 years)—and you will invest and keep investing whatever makes sense to you to help us grow our work and reach. National philanthropy likes to see that because it shows our impact on your lives in Mississippi and nationally and that we’re not just a flash in the pan.

We’re here to stay, and you trust us to listen deeply and tell vital stories no one else tells about your victories and frustrations and what you need to help grow, thrive and help solve our state’s most challenging problems. So thank you for helping Mississippi grow and thrive year after year. We cannot thank you enough.

All my Best,

Kimberly Griffin, Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer

Kimberly Griffin

Kimberly Griffin

Publisher Kimberly Griffin is the co-founder of the Mississippi Free Press. She has worked as the advertising director and then the associate publisher, also known as the vice president of business and revenue, of the Jackson Free Press for more than a decade. She is a graduate of Mississippi University for Women and the University of Southern Mississippi where she studied journalism and public relations. She is also a member of the Rho Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and president of the Capital Care Sunset Rotary Club. She is an auntie, a decent cook and an avid traveler. She’s not fond of small talk and wants every conversation to be important. Email Kimberly at [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

Comments

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.