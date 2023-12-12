Person of the Day | Quintoria Holly: Callaway Senior Awarded Full ROTC Scholarship to Alcorn State

Callaway High School JROTC senior cadet Quintoria Holly was surprised with a full Army ROTC scholarship to Alcorn State University during a morning ceremony at the JPS JROTC Headquarters at the Jackson, Miss., school on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

U.S. Brigadier Gen. Amanda Azubuike, Alcorn State University Professor of Military Science Lt. Col. Jackey Fortenberry and Assistant Professor of Military Science Major Monika Jones presented the award to the Jackson Public Schools student. Azubuike is the deputy commanding general of the United States Army Cadet Command, which partners with Senior ROTC programs at universities and with Junior ROTC programs in high schools across the country.

“We recognize how important education is and how expensive it is,” Azubuike said. “So whenever we can do our part to help fulfill someone’s aspirations, especially someone as deserving as her, (it) is a privilege. Being able to present it in person in front of her mom (and to) see the emotion on her mom’s face, it’s a privilege. This job is a privilege every day, so being able to do something like that is always just a great start to a day.”

Holly will receive $12,000 per academic year for tuition, fees, and room and board. She will also receive $1,200 per semester for books and a $420 monthly stipend. She will participate in the school’s ROTC program while pursuing a degree that will afford her a career in physical therapy.

“I am very, very excited about this,” Holly told reporters. “I’m excited to see what my next steps are in life and at Alcorn State.”

Holly has an impressive resume. The Callaway High School JROTC webpage lists her as the battalion operations officer. Along with meeting the award’s ACT and GPA requirements, the senior plays sports and is also actively involved in several school and community activities. She was named the 2023-2024 Callaway High School Homecoming Queen

“We look for a student-athlete leader,” Jones told the Mississippi Free Press. “She played many different sports, and she’s a leader in her community and her school.”

More than 1,700 JROTC programs exist in public and private high schools, military institutions, and correctional centers throughout the United States and overseas. Around 300,000 students take part in the program. In addition to a rigorous curriculum, cadets participate in a variety of co-curricular activities such as precision and exhibition military drill competitions, air rifle competitions, Raider Challenge competitions, JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowls, STEM Camp, and a physical fitness competition known as JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge.

“JROTC has given me a lot of improvement skills like leadership (and) discipline. All these skills that I use daily,” Holly said. “I feel like ROTC in college will give me way more.”

