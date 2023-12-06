Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Rep. Banks Sentenced to Probation For False Tax Statement

Mississippi House Representative Earle S. Banks
A federal judge sentenced Mississippi House Rep. Earle Banks, pictured, to two years of probation on Nov. 27, 2023, for filing a false statement on his 2020 income tax form.  Photo courtesy State of MS

A federal judge has sentenced Mississippi Rep. Earle Banks to two years probation for filing a false statement on his income tax form in 2020. The Jackson Democrat, who has served in the House since 1993, has paid $84,766 in restitution fees.

Then-acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Darren J. LaMarca charged Banks for failing to report a $582,000 profit from the sale of his family’s land in 2018, an April 2023 federal charging document said. That year, Banks claimed to have an income of $38,237.

The House District 67 representative pleaded guilty to the charge in May 2023. He could have faced a prison sentence of three years. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton W. Reeves sentenced him on Nov. 27.

“I regret that I have found myself in this situation,” WAPT reported Banks saying on Nov. 27. “I regret and I apologize to the citizens of Mississippi, my family and my friends, and especially to the people of District 67.”

USA vs Earle Banks
Click here to read the charges against Rep. Earle Banks.

The Mississippi Constitution says state elected officials, including those serving in the Legislature, can keep their jobs even if convicted of tax fraud, IRS violations or manslaughter “unless the offense also involved the misuse or abuse of an office or money coming into a candidate’s hands by virtue of an office.” Officials charged with crimes like bribery and perjury cannot hold office.

Banks ran unopposed and won reelection on Nov. 7. He will serve another four-year term in the House.

Heather Harrison

Heather Harrison

Reporter Heather Harrison graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Communication in 2023. She worked at The Reflector student newspaper for three years, starting as a staff writer, then the news editor before becoming the editor-in-chief. During her time at The Reflector, Heather won 13 awards for her multi-media journalism work. In her free time, Heather likes to walk her dog, Finley, read books, and listen to Taylor Swift. Heather lives in Starkville, where she has spent the past four years. She is a Hazlehurst, Mississippi, native.
