Opinion | Shop Small On Nov. 25 to Support Mississippi’s Entrepreneurs

Thanksgiving is one of the most notable holidays, and perhaps each of us has something—maybe even many things—for which to be thankful.

Right on the heels of Thanksgiving Day is Black Friday, and the following week will be kicked off with Cyber Monday. In between those days is what has come to be known as Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, 2023.

Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the holiday season just around the corner—and with small businesses everywhere gearing up and positioning themselves to serve in a post-COVID shopping environment—our local mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, boutiques, independent retailers, service providers and more, can participate in Small Business Saturday and maximize this opportunity. Each one of us can do our part and make it a point to shop small and support our local small businesses.

We are encouraging small businesses to use Small Business Saturday to help drive more traffic directly to their businesses—whether by the traditional means of visiting brick and mortar retail stores, restaurants and more (doing it safely, of course) or by way of on-line purchases. Whichever means a small business chooses to promote its business, we encourage customers to visit in person or shop online.

Choosing to shop local could result in a significant economic impact for our communities and would transcend throughout our state with increased revenues, expanding the tax base and maintaining employment at these small businesses.

Our nation boasts 33.3 million small businesses with 270,534 of them residing in Mississippi accounting for 99.3% of all businesses being small in our state. Small businesses are crucial to the nation and this state’s economy, no doubt. Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $17.9 billion, as explained in the 2022 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, which American Express—a co-sponsor of Small Business Saturday since 2011—helped fund.

As this holiday season gets underway, each of us has a choice to make so please choose to support the local economy. Doing so patronizes the entrepreneurs and small businesses that have worked hard every single day through challenging times. Together, we could lighten their load.

How You Can Participate

For shoppers: Find participating small businesses in your area.

For small business owners: Get free Small Business Saturday marketing materials including sample posters and social-media resources.

For partner organizations: Follow SBA on social media for all the latest updates on #ShopSmall.

One last thing to consider: Make it a practice to shop small not only on Small Business Saturday, but also throughout the entire year! That would undoubtedly demonstrate a real boost for small businesses, which truly are the backbone of this nation’s and Mississippi’s economy.

Please join SBA and supporting organizations in recognizing Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, 2023. Enjoy your Thanksgiving!

For more information about SBA and its programs and services, please visit sba.gov/ms.

