Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 2023 ElectionsVoting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism

Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Who Led the Dobbs Case, Wins Reelection in Mississippi With Other Statewide GOP Leaders

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks during the March for Life rally
Republican Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, whose office argued for the overturning of federal abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, won reelection on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Lynn Fitch, the antiabortion Mississippi attorney general who led the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, won reelection Tuesday night and will serve another four-year term. She defeated Democratic opponent Greta Kemp Martin, who condemned the Dobbs ruling and criticized the incumbent’s strict antiabortion politics.

“Thank you, Mississippi, for entrusting me with another four years as your attorney general,” she said in a message to supporters on Twitter. “I am looking forward to all that we will accomplish together in this second term.”

Fitch’s accomplishments in her first term include her 2022 U.S. Supreme Court victory in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization; it allowed Mississippi and other Republican-led states to implement strict abortion bans with few vaguely defined exceptions. Earlier this year, she argued in a letter to the Biden administration that state investigators should have access to information about Mississippi residents who obtain abortions or gender-affirming care in other states.

Martin attacked Fitch over the Dobbs decision on its first anniversary.

“It’s no secret that there has been an all-out attack on women’s rights for quite some time,” she said in a June 23 statement. “But it was just a year ago when my opponent lit the fuse that completely obliterated a woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body.”

Greta Kemp Martin campaigning for Attorney General
Greta Kemp Martin told the Mississippi Free Press she would not pursue “charges against doctors or nurses or women” for abortions if she won the election for Mississippi attorney general in an interview on Sept. 22, 2023. She is seen here at a press conference with supporters during her 2023 campaign. Photo courtesy Martin campaign

With 96% of the vote counted as of noon Wednesday, Fitch had won 58.8% of the vote compared to Martin’s 41.2%, the Associated Press reported. Gov. Tate Reeves also led Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley by a 51.6%-47% margin after declaring victory Tuesday night. Unlike Martin, Presley said he was “pro-life” and opposed abortion rights.

The last Democrat who held the attorney general’s office was Jim Hood, but he gave up the position to run for governor against Reeves unsuccessfully in 2019. His office defended Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban in what would become the Dobbs case before handing it over to Fitch upon leaving office in January 2020.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Martin thanked supporters. “You are destined for better, brighter days,” she wrote.

The other six Republican incumbents defeated all Democratic challengers, ensuring total GOP domination over all eight statewide offices for the second election in a row.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann defeated Democrat D. Ryan Grover; Republican State Auditor Shad White defeated Democrat Larry Bradford; Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson defeated Democrat Ty Pinkins; Republican Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson defeated Democrat Robert Bradford; Republican Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney defeated Democrat Bruce Burton; and Republican State Treasurer David McRae defeated Democrat Addie Lee Green.

Republicans will maintain control of the Mississippi House and Senate. The party has held both chambers since 2012.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today
Republish This Story

Comments

Sign up for our newsletter.

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram

Recent Posts

Follow Us

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.