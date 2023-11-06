Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
All Polling Places for Mississippi’s Nov. 7 Statewide Elections

A sign outside of a school that reads "Voting Precinct Open 7 A.M. - 7 P.M.
The Mississippi Free Press is providing a list of all polling places statewide for Mississippi’s Nov. 7, 2023, statewide elections. Photo by Ashton Pittman

Mississippi voters can use the following tables to examine voting precincts for Mississippi’s Nov. 7, 2023, statewide elections and to see which ones have changed since the August primaries. The Mississippi Free Press compiled the lists using data we obtained from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office and after contacting local election officials in all 82 counties.

Despite our best efforts to verify accurate polling place information and sort out conflicts between state and local officials, we cannot guarantee that all polling places listed are accurate; please contact your local circuit clerk or election commissioners to verify your polling place information.

You can use the search bar in the list of all precincts to find polling precincts by county, city or precinct name. Before voting, please contact your local election officials to confirm the location of your polling precinct.

You can view a list of 164 precincts that changed between the November 2022 midterm elections and the August 2023 primaries here.

Ashton Pittman and William Pittman

Award-winning Mississippi Free Press Senior Reporter Ashton Pittman is from Columbia, Miss., and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg where he studied journalism and political science. William Pittman is a native of Pascagoula, Miss., and has won multiple awards for his investigative data and elections work for the Mississippi Free Press since 2020.
