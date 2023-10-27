Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter.

FOCUS: H.B. 1020 2023 ElectionsVoting • Fact Checks#MSWelfare/TANF ScandalJackson WaterAbortionRace & Racism

Steve Scalise and Mike Johnson wearing "Pray Louisiana" wrist bracelets
Louisiana voters sent Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise, left, and Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, right, to Congress. But voters in other states like Mississippi elected the representatives who chose them during the 2022 midterms. Photo courtesy Rep. Mike Johnson

Mississippi’s Elections Are About Our Future, Not About Who’s In the Lead

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Louisiana voters have certainly made their mark on the national political landscape lately. Not only did they elect U.S. House Rep. Mike Johnson, whose Republican colleagues this week selected him as speaker of the House, but they also sent GOP House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise to Congress.

As the man who will now lead the House in determining its legislative priorities, Johnson’s selection has already sparked controversy. In 2016, he told an interviewer that “we don’t live in a democracy” but a constitutional republic based on “the biblical admonition for what a civil society is supposed to look like.” He worked to support Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, once wrote that gay sex and out-of-wedlock sex should be criminalized and has pushed for national abortion bans.

While Louisianans elected the man who became speaker, voters in other states across the nation elected the representatives who chose him. In 2022, Mississippi voters sent three of the Republicans to Congress who voted to give Johnson the speakership. The speaker will determine the direction of the House and whether bills like one that would ban abortions nationwide get a vote.

Of course, mainstream media coverage during the 2022 congressional midterms largely failed to emphasize the stakes—as it often does—by obsessing over polls and acting as if they were covering a horserace instead of elections that could alter millions of lives.

Unfortunately, that dynamic exists in media coverage of Mississippi’s upcoming statewide and legislative elections on Nov. 7, with breathless coverage of what the polls and partisan political insiders say about the gap between incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic challenger Brandon Presley. Thankfully, there has also been significant coverage of their positions the big issues like Medicaid expansion and taxes.

But as conservative SuperTalk radio host Paul Gallo noted on Twitter, there are less obvious consequences to who voters elect as governor: “In MS, the Gov of the state has over 700 appointments to positions in around 236 Boards and Commissions. Those appointments almost always reflect the Liberalism or Conservatism of the Gov elected,” he wrote on Oct. 24. That’s true.

The governor’s office is far from the only one on the ballot. When voters elect a lieutenant governor, they decide who will lead the Mississippi Senate and determine its legislative priorities. When voters elect a secretary of state, they decide who will oversee the administration of elections, campaign finance and businesses. When voters elect an attorney general, they can determine whether or not a case like Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reaches the U.S. Supreme Court and changes the nation’s history.

All Mississippi Senate and Mississippi House seats are on the ballot on Nov. 7, too. And when the new class of Mississippi representatives are sworn in come January, they will choose a new speaker for the Mississippi House who, like the U.S. House speaker, will determine who leads key committees and which legislation makes it to the floor for a vote.

The polls that media organizations report on now will mean little after Nov. 7. But the leaders voters elect that day will determine the future of health care, voting rights, taxes, criminal justice and myriad other issues that affect our daily lives for years to come. To quote New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen’s motto, “Not the odds, the stakes.”

Please support journalism that prioritizes democracy over temporary political intrigue by donating to the Mississippi Free Press at givebutter.com/mfpdonate.

Ashton Pittman

Ashton Pittman

Award-winning News Editor Ashton Pittman, a native of the South Mississippi Pine Belt, studied journalism and political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Previously the state reporter at the Jackson Free Press, he drove national headlines and conversations with award-winning reporting about segregation academies. He has won numerous awards, including Outstanding New Journalist in the South, for his work covering immigration raids, abortion battles and even former Gov. Phil Bryant’s unusual work with “The Bad Boys of Brexit" at the Jackson Free Press. In 2021, as a Mississippi Free Press reporter, he was named the Diamond Journalist of the Year for seven southern U.S. states in the Society of Professional Journalists Diamond Awards. A trained photojournalist, Ashton lives in South Mississippi with his husband, William, and their two pit bulls, Dorothy and Dru. Follow on Twitter @ashtonpittman. Send tips to [email protected].
All Posts

Can you support the Mississippi Free Press?

The Mississippi Free Press is a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) focused on telling stories that center all Mississippians.

With your gift, we can do even more important stories like this one. 
Give Today

Comments

ABOUT MFP

Mississippi Journalism and Education Group is a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media organization (EIN 85-1403937) for the state, devoted to going beyond partisanship and publishing solutions journalism for the Magnolia State and all of its people.

contact info

125 S. Congress Street #1324
Jackson, MS  39201
info@mississippifreepress.org
tips@mississippifreepress.org
events@mississippifreepress.org
601-362-6121

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin

Quick Links

newsletter

Get our headlines in your inbox. We won’t sell or rent your address.

MFP VIP Club Member Page

MEMBERSHIPS

Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy - Mississippi Free Press
INN Network member badge
INN 2021 Startup of the Year
Lion Publishers logo

The Mississippi Free Press is a project of the Mississippi Journalism and Education Group, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit journalism organization (EIN 85-1403937).


Copyright Mississippi Journalism and Education Group. All rights reserved.