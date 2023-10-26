Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
New ‘StarChase’ Tech Will Make Police Chases Safer, JPD Says

Captain George Jimerson holding starchasers launcher
Jackson Police Captain George Jimerson wields a StarChase GPS launcher during a press conference on Oct. 20, 2023. JPD said specialized officers will be trained to use the new technology to make police pursuits safer. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

Police chases in Mississippi’s capital city could soon pose less of a danger, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade and Deputy Chief Vincent Grizzell said on Oct. 20 as they unveiled 25 new handheld StarChase GPS-launching devices.

“We know that it’s been a huge issue with police chases within the City of Jackson from JPD officers and our neighboring law enforcement officers,” Wade said at the press conference.

Photo of Starchasers lined up on table
StarChase devices are new GPS-launching devices that the Jackson Police Department introduced on Oct. 20, 2023, to help make police chases safer. Several police departments around the country have begun implementing the devices. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

Residents and local activists have criticized law enforcement in and around Hinds County for years over dangerous police chases, some of which have resulted in multi-vehicle accidents, the deaths of residents and hefty payouts to victims injured during pursuits. But many accidents in recent years have happened after officers from surrounding jurisdictions chased suspects into Jackson.

Grizzell acknowledged Jackson’s past troubles with “old-school” police chases. He said the new equipment will make police pursuits safer for the community.

“When an officer engages in a chase and somebody wants to run away from the police, they will be able to track that car throughout the city wherever they go so that we can safely apprehend those suspects,” Grizzell said. “Once it’s on, it’s going to be hard for them to stop and take it off. We’re going to be right there with them.”

Mississippi House Rep. Zakiya Summers, who represents House District 68 in Jackson, has long advocated for safer police chases in the capital city and surrounding areas.

In 2016, after a driver attempting to evade Clinton Police hit and killed Clinton resident Lonnie Blue Jr., Summers and other organizers with the Capitol Street Coalition held a press conference cautioning law enforcement from engaging in chases that may endanger the public.

“There are ways to catch criminals other than the loss of life,” Summers said at the press conference on Mar. 25, 2016. Then-Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance denied that his officers had any knowledge of the chase before it happened, contrary to statements from Clinton’s then-Interim Police Chief Michael Gill.

An old closeup photo of Lonnie Blue Jr.
A driver attempting to escape a Clinton police chase killed Lonnie Blue Jr., pictured, in 2016. After Blue’s death and other similar incidents, advocates and community members raised questions as to whether police chases were necessary. File photo / courtesy GoFundMe

“When police participate in pursuits … they are unpredictable and they are dangerous,” Vance said in 2016. “We’ve asked that outside agencies not conduct those type (of) chases within the City of Jackson when seeking misdemeanors and some property criminals.”

“We value life over property,” he continued. “This is a safety issue.”

Today, Summers said she is hopeful in the direction that Wade is guiding the Jackson Police Department.

“Chief Wade’s leadership has brought in more momentum and support for Jackson Police, and he’s establishing relationships with outside agencies and even Capitol Police,” Summers told the Mississippi Free Press on Oct. 24.

Headshot of Rep. Zakiya Summers
Mississippi House Rep. Zakiya Summers advocated for safer police practices after the death of Lonnie Blue Jr. during a Clinton Police pursuit in 2016. “The surrounding law enforcement could use this technology,” she told the Mississippi Free Press on Oct. 24, 2023. “I think if the technology proves to be effective, maybe Jackson police could be a model.” Photo courtesy Zakiya Summers

While she believes new technology is beneficial, Summers said just having the new tech is not enough and that the public should have a clear understanding of how equipment will be used.

“I think what we’re seeing now is more efforts by police to use technology,” the representative said. “To some degree, I think it can be helpful. But just like with body cameras and street cameras, just having it is not sufficient.”

“Technology can only be as effective as the policy attached to it,” she added. “We still need to have policies that will determine how the technology will be used, who will have access to it, how the officers will be trained to use it. … The public needs to be aware of how the technology will be used.”

Specialized units will be employing StarChase devices, Grizell said. The chief expects officers to begin training to use the devices from StarChase instructors over the next month.

Police departments around the country—including in Long Island, Cincinnati and Connecticut—began using the devices this year.

Deputy Chief Grizzell speaking at podium
Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Vincent Grizzell announced the new StarChase devices at a press conference on Oct. 20, 2023. Photo by Shaunicy Muhammad

The City’s purchase will not help equip outlying departments who often chase suspects into Jackson with StarChase devices, but Grizzell said he hopes other agencies in the area will be inspired to enact the new technology to make police pursuits safer and that JPD will continue looking at updating their policies and equipment going forward.

Summers echoed those sentiments.

“The surrounding law enforcement could use this technology,” she said. “I think if the technology proves to be effective, maybe Jackson Police could be a model.”

Shaunicy Muhammad

Shaunicy Muhammad

Capital City reporter Shaunicy Muhammad has an enduring interest in social-justice issues, class inequality, Africana studies and cultural storytelling. Her educational background includes a journalism degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. Her time as an undergraduate student culminated with the production of the senior research project “Black Unrest, Riots and How Newspapers Frame the Narrative of African American Social Protest,” which analyzed patterns in the narratives reporters used when explaining the social unrest and uprisings after the deaths of Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. Shaunicy formally served for two years, in Atlanta, Ga., and Buffalo, N.Y.,, respectively, as an Americorps member focused on facilitating safe learning environments for youth experiencing behavioral and/or emotional challenges in traditional and alternative classroom settings. Additionally, her work history includes experience in marketing and corporate communications in the nonprofit sector. She is reporting on the capital city with a year-long focus on causes, effects and solutions for systemic inequities in South Jackson, supported by a grant from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. Email her at [email protected].
